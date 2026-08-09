Often, in the world of cars and the wider world, we forget how the past really used to be and remember it the way we want it to be. Music was better back then, and the telephone was bolted to your house. The kid's manners were better, and the cars had character. These are the sorts of conclusions about the past that are all too easy to arrive at, and while they are almost always wistful misrepresentations, the power of the past remains. Nostalgia is a curious impulse, and a strong tool for marketing.

Automakers are aware of this, and over the years we have seen brands from all corners of the globe attempt to leverage this. The objective of the retro car is to take our clouded and benevolent views of the past and make them into reality. A good one brings to life all the things that were good while leaving out the pitfalls, confirming to the consumer that they were right all along. This usually means evocative design and styling combined with the conveniences of the modern world. You get the feel of the old days without their difficulties.

However, to the dismay of automakers, sometimes those difficulties seem to chase their creations, as if to remind us that nothing was ever perfect. These are 13 retro cars that turned out to be problematic.