The Most Reliable Mini Cooper Years, And Some To Avoid (According To Owners)
When you look at the list of the most reliable car brands on the market, you see that almost all of these companies are either based in Japan or South Korea. East Asian automakers have a reputation for making vehicles of all sizes that run exceptionally well for many, many years with repair costs that are relatively low. Of course, not every car produced in these countries is perfect, but their average is far better than companies based in North America or Europe. This means that some of the best-known companies in the game, like Ford, Chevrolet, and BMW, are playing catch up.
However, there is one European car brand that cracks the top ten of reliability, and that is Mini. The British company, known for its signature compact car, the Mini Cooper, became something of a style icon of the 1960s, and it would eventually be acquired by BMW in the early 2000s. That car initially just seemed like a fun little thing to drive, but it actually became one of the most reliable vehicles on the market. To this day, the allure of the Mini Cooper remains, and plenty of folks want one in their garage, be it brand new or used. If a used model appeals to you, there are certain model years that are more reliable than others. We are going to spotlight several model years that drivers believe to be the most dependable, along with some that should be immediately passed over.
Most Reliable: 2008 Mini Cooper
For this piece, we will look at the modern era of the Mini Cooper that began with BMW acquiring the company at the turn of the 21st century, as judging the reliability of cars that are many decades old gets rather fuzzy. First, we'll look at the 2008 Mini Cooper. On its face, this isn't a particularly special model. It didn't undergo some massive redesign or generation evolution. This was simply another model year, but what is rather remarkable about it is just how few reported problems drivers have found with this particular Mini Cooper.
This is a vehicle that is over a decade and a half old, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has only fielded 16 complaints from drivers in that time. Considering there are model years with hundreds of them, this is a rather remarkable feat. Six of these complaints had to do with an airbag malfunction, and Mini was able to address this in the model's one and only recall. Drivers have only submitted two problems to CarComplaints in total. One was an oil leak, and the other was a problem with the convertible mechanism. These isolated issues did not show a widespread pattern of problems, and considering some of the years surrounding this one leave a lot to be desired, the 2008 Mini Cooper being this reliable is rather impressive.
Most Reliable: 2019 Mini Cooper
Jumping quite a few years into the future, the 2019 Mini Cooper was able to earn one thing that no other Mini Cooper model year had been able to earn previously — a "CR Recommended" badge from Consumer Reports. Drivers surveyed by this publication are notoriously difficult to please, but the gave it an overall reliability score of 72 out of 100. The only elements on the car that didn't receive a 4 out of 5 rating or higher were the brakes and the presence of some unusual noises. Beyond that, the marks were high for the reliability of the engine, transmission, suspension, climate system, fuel system, and more.
Only two recalls have been issued for the vehicle, concerning the sensor firmware for the crankshaft and the steering gear tie rod. The number of complaints made to the NHTSA decreased from the 2008 model to just 10 total complaints. Four of these complaints had to do with the steering, and presumably, the recall would be able to fix this issue. Amazingly, zero complaints from this year have been made on CarComplaints. Granted, this is an era where sales of the car were down, reducing the sample size.
Most Reliable: 2022-2024 Mini Cooper
Starting with the 2019 Mini Cooper, the car truly entered a boon period of reliability. That would peak with the three-year stretch that lasted from 2022 to 2024, just before the most recent model year as of this writing. After failing to receive it for a couple of years after 2019, these three years were able to regain the "CR Recommended" badge from Consumer Reports thanks to some pretty remarkable reliability scores. 2023 earned a very respectable 71 out of 100 score, and 2024 followed that with a 70. It is the 2022 Mini Cooper that stands above the rest though, earning an incredibly impressive reliability rating of 95. Outside of some phone pairing issues that some drivers had, every other aspect of this model earned a 5 out of 5 score from drivers.
Out of these three model years, the 2024 model is the only one to receive any complaints on CarComplaints, where a driver had to deal with a blown radiator for the climate system. Outside of that, there is nothing. Complaints made to the NHTSA are more plentiful, but only slightly. 2022 has five complaints, 2023 has seven, and 2024 has only one. Granted, these are newer models, but the consistency of this kind of consensus shows that the Mini Cooper has been in a great groove in recent years.
Least Reliable: 2005-2006 Mini Cooper
With all those good years, there have to be some bad years as well. To start off, we are going all the way back to the 2005 and 2006 model years, two of the most problematic the vehicle ever faced. These are the final years of the first generation of the Mini Cooper after the BMW acquisition, and they were not the way a company wants to close out a generation. On CarComplaints, these two model years have the most overall complaints from drivers. Granted, they are only 20 and 19, respectively, but considering there are many years with low single digits or none at all, that is quite a lot.
Where you see these complaint numbers more blatantly spike is with the NHTSA. The 2005 model has received nearly 840 complaints from drivers. Almost 600 of these complaints had to do with malfunctions or complete failures of the power steering, leading people to lose control of the vehicle. It was not until 2015, ten years later, that a recall would be issued for this problem. Meanwhile, over 410 complaints have been submitted about the 2006 model, with nearly half of them being airbag malfunctions. This was another issue that took nearly a decade to get a recall for. It's a two-year stretch you simply can't trust.
Least Reliable: 2009 Mini Cooper
While the 2008 model year for the Mini Cooper was one that was incredibly impressive, its followup was anything but. The 2009 Mini Cooper took all the reliability goodwill from its predecessor and chucked it out the window. It showed that the 2008 model was something of an anomaly in this time, rather than the norm. Those two complaints on CarComplaints from drivers for 2008 jumped back up to 12 for 2009, tying the number for the third-most of any Mini Cooper model year. Half of these complaints are about the sensor in the seats that recognize the need for airbags to be replaced. Unlike other model years, no recall has been made for the 2009 model to fix this issue.
Those making their complaints to the NHTSA are in concurrence with the smaller sample size of CarComplaints. Overall, 161 complaints have been made against this model, and 66 of those have to do with the airbags. That being said, another 54 of them concern the car's engine, and many of them focus in on the same issue of a broken timing chain. The two recalls issued for the vehicle do not address this problem either. Instead, they concern the tire pressure label and a possible short-circuiting control module in the footwell. For this era of the Mini Cooper, definitely go with the 2008.
Least Reliable: 2018 Mini Cooper
The 2019 model year elevated the reliability of the Mini Cooper in a way that had not been seen before in the modern era, and that is quite a feat after the incredibly lackluster outing of the 2018 Mini Cooper. To understand what makes the 72 out of 100 reliability score from Consumer Reports for 2019 even more impressive than it already was, you need to know that the 2018 model earned an abysmal 19 out of 100 average from the drivers surveyed. It had not been that bad in nearly a decade. The engine, drive system, and steering and suspension were all lambasted, earning 1 out of 5 scores.
Strangely enough, the number of complaints to the NHTSA is extremely low, at just six. That is actually less than the 2019 model. That could at least be supported by the high reliability score. The disparity between the lack of complaints and the wretched scores leaves a lot of question marks for those potentially purchasing a used 2018 Mini Cooper. If you should want anything to do with a particular car model to have consensus around it, it should be reliability. The 2018 Mini Cooper does not have that in the slightest, and it's best to err on the side of caution.