5 Frequently-Used Gadgets You Should Restart More Often Than You Probably Do
Modern-day homes consist of a wide array of gadgets and devices. Some of these are smart, featuring lots of built-in functionalities, while others are rather simple. Either way, every device benefits from a quick reboot. When you restart a device, you clear the built-up cache and eliminate idle processes, both of which can have a major impact on the device's performance. While the more powerful devices like your laptop or smartphone can run plenty of processes at once without showing signs of slowdown, ones that come with fewer resources like your smart TV can feel noticeably faster after a restart.
The biggest benefit of restarting devices periodically is that it helps prevent common problems from showing up. Through regular reboots, you are effectively nipping problems in the bud instead of troubleshooting them later, saving you time and effort.
Keep in mind that restarting and resetting a device are entirely different concepts, and we are specifically discussing the former. A restart entails power cycling the device, which is basically cutting off power for a short period. A reset, on the other hand, involves completely wiping the device, which reverts it to a new-like state. While a reset can help at times, it should preferably be used as a last resort.
Smartphones and tablets
Smartphones are among the devices we use the most. Whether you're browsing the web, shopping online, playing games, or any number of things, it's the first device we usually go to. That's why it's important to restart smartphones from time to time, preferably once a week. The same idea applies to tablets. Even if you don't use it as frequently as a smartphone, a tablet will ultimately benefit from a quick reboot, improving your overall experience. On smartphones and tablets, the restart process can vary based on the phone maker, but usually the easiest way is to press and hold the side button and the volume down button at the same time. Some phones will also have a power button in the notification shade.
As surprising as it may sound, restarting smartphones also has a security-related benefit. Some malware will run entirely in your phone's RAM to avoid detection, since antivirus systems typically scan the storage for threats, not the memory. During the restart or power cycle, the RAM is cleared, and any threat that was lingering on it is effectively eliminated. However, if you are seeing signs of malware infection on a smartphone, it's best to run a system-wide virus scan or reset the device.
Desktops and laptops
Just like smartphones, your computer, whether it's a desktop or a laptop, should be restarted regularly, ideally once every week. This applies to all PC operating systems, whether it's Windows, macOS, Linux, or ChromeOS. However, among the more popular options, macOS is significantly better at memory management. This means you may not have to restart your MacBook as frequently as a Windows laptop. While Microsoft suggests restarting Windows PCs at least once every week, Apple recommends doing so only when you notice an impact on your MacBook's performance. Still, weekly restarts are the best option for most users.
To restart your PC, you can utilize the built-in options. Windows has a Restart option in the Start menu, while macOS has the same in the Apple menu. Additionally, you can configure your Windows PC or MacBook to restart automatically. For Windows, you can create a dedicated task within the natively available Task Scheduler utility, while on macOS, you can do the same via Terminal.
Regular reboots also have another benefit — they allow the device to install any pending updates. Some of these updates add new features, others patch known bugs, and a few are aimed at improving the system's security.
Home routers
In the past decade, the number of devices that require uninterrupted connectivity has been on the rise, making the often-ignored router the most important device in almost every home. In addition to smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and computers, you now have smart plugs, TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, security cameras, thermostats, and a wide range of similar devices competing for the same bandwidth. As the number of connected devices increases, your router naturally has to work harder, making restarts all the more important. Remember, periodic restarts also help if your home network feels relatively unstable.
As for the frequency, you should restart your router once every month if it's a modern one, and seven to fifteen days if it's fairly old. You can also restart the router if you are facing issues with connectivity. This is often the most effective fix. To restart a router, simply unplug it from the power source, wait for 30-45 seconds, and then plug the router back in.
To streamline the process, you can automate these restarts. Some routers come with a built-in auto-reboot feature that allows you to set a preferred schedule. It's usually accessible through the admin panel or the companion app. If your router doesn't have this feature, another convenient option is to use a smart plug. Instead of the router, you can configure the smart plug to automatically cut off power and then resume it after 30-60 seconds. Keep in mind that this only works with smart plugs that have built-in memory, which most — but not all — do.
Smart TVs
When it comes to smart TVs, there's no definite answer as to how often these should be rebooted. That's because there are no detailed guidelines from manufacturers on the subject. But given the fact that smart TVs now run a host of background processes, you should restart your smart TV once a month. This will clear out the memory and restart the OS and background processes. In most cases, the TV should run faster after a reboot.
Remember, restarting the TV is not the same as pressing the power button on the remote, since that only turns off the display and puts the TV into a low-power state. For a full restart, turn off the TV, unplug it from the power source, wait for 30-60 seconds, and then plug the smart TV back into the power outlet.
Of course, you can always restart smart TVs at a shorter interval or when problems show up. Examples of common smart TV problems that can be fixed with a quick restart include random slowdowns, apps failing to launch, and software glitches triggering issues with Wi-Fi connectivity.
Smartwatches
Smartwatches have become increasingly popular in recent years, and they are another device you should restart more frequently than you probably do. But as surprising as it may sound, many people never restart their smartwatch. It just keeps running for weeks and months at a stretch, and the only time it reboots is when the battery runs out. However, for the best performance and a seamless experience, you should restart the smartwatch once every week.
Like smartphones and computers, your smartwatch has a dedicated operating system and a wide array of active background processes. So, it makes sense to restart it every once in a while, even if you can't do it weekly. As for the steps to reboot a smartwatch, pressing and holding the power button does the trick in most cases. If that doesn't work, check the watch's manual or the manufacturer's website for the exact steps.
Remember, the list isn't exhaustive, and there are so many other household gadgets and devices that benefit from regular reboots. This includes speakers, streaming devices and sticks, gaming consoles, printers, and smart bulbs, among others. So, if you have any of these, consider rebooting them at least once a month or according to the manufacturer's recommendations.