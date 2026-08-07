5 Frequently-Used Gadgets You Should Restart More Often Than You Probably Do

Modern-day homes consist of a wide array of gadgets and devices. Some of these are smart, featuring lots of built-in functionalities, while others are rather simple. Either way, every device benefits from a quick reboot. When you restart a device, you clear the built-up cache and eliminate idle processes, both of which can have a major impact on the device's performance. While the more powerful devices like your laptop or smartphone can run plenty of processes at once without showing signs of slowdown, ones that come with fewer resources like your smart TV can feel noticeably faster after a restart.

The biggest benefit of restarting devices periodically is that it helps prevent common problems from showing up. Through regular reboots, you are effectively nipping problems in the bud instead of troubleshooting them later, saving you time and effort.

Keep in mind that restarting and resetting a device are entirely different concepts, and we are specifically discussing the former. A restart entails power cycling the device, which is basically cutting off power for a short period. A reset, on the other hand, involves completely wiping the device, which reverts it to a new-like state. While a reset can help at times, it should preferably be used as a last resort.