How Often Should You Fully Shut Down Or Restart Your Laptop?

It's safe to say that the efficiency of modern computers has spoiled most of us. Operating systems can implement different low power states, like hibernation and standby modes, to keep our devices ready to resume use at a moment's notice. While that is certainly a feature most of us wouldn't want to live without now, perpetually relying on low power modes and never fully restarting a laptop can lead to sluggish performance or even unexpected shutdowns.

In the same way that you should restart your smart TV on a regular basis, the same is true for your laptop. While finding a balance between closing the lid and actually restarting will vary based on your use habits, the prevailing wisdom dispensed by experts is that a regular reboot once a week is the sweet spot. Weekly reboots are also one way to make your laptop last longer.

For heavy users who rely on their laptops for work twice a week may be better. Of course, if you don't plan on using your device for a prolonged period of time –- even just over the weekend –- powering it down is ideal.