Every Major Streaming Device Brand Ranked Worst To Best

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There are three major purchases that are vital to the quality of your entertainment center: the TV itself, your sound system, and your streaming device. Most modern smart TVs have streaming capabilities baked in, but the hardware is often pretty bare-bones. It isn't uncommon for even the best streaming platforms to feel laggy and unresponsive due to the TV's relatively low processing power. In these instances, the best solution is to invest in a quality streaming device.

Dedicated TV sticks and streaming boxes are currently available from a wide variety of brands, including some of the world's biggest tech companies. Some of them are designed to offer a budget solution that can turn a "dumb" TV into a "smart" one for just a few bucks, while others have high levels of processing power that promise more responsive interfaces and significant upgrades to audio and video fidelity. With so many different choices available, it's easy for shoppers to find themselves overwhelmed.

There are a lot of different factors to consider when choosing a streaming device brand. Specs, features, pricing, customer satisfaction, and insights from professional reviews can all help determine which of the most popular major streaming device brands is best.