5 Pro Tips For Driving A JDM Car In The US

Anyone remember playing the original Gran Turismo games? I still have the first version for the PS1, resurfaced multiple times and somehow still works after 28 years of loyal service. It's a game famous for getting many of us deep down the popular JDM rabbit hole, featuring everything from Supras and NSXs to Imprezas and Evos. In my case, I gravitated towards the Skyline; for whatever reason, I just loved the look of them, especially in the sedan configuration, on those games. I loved them so much, in fact, that I swore to myself that one day, I would own one.

I tell this story because, over 20 years later, that girl who sat in front of her TV wishing to own such a car is all grown up. And today, I daily drive that very car — an R34 Skyline sedan I imported myself, which was an absolute nightmare of a process to deal with. Fast forward again to today and I've already put 10,000 kilometers (about 6,200 miles) on my car, gone through a timing belt, two oil changes, brakes and suspension work, tires, and so on. I've gotten to know my Skyline well, and by extension, the weird idiosyncrasies that come from driving a JDM car in New York City.

Meanwhile, I thought I knew all about these cars beforehand. But it really goes to show that you don't know it until you've experienced it yourself — these cars demand certain concessions be made, and I'm not just talking about shifting with your left hand. These are things I didn't think about that I had to learn as I went along in my journey of going JDM in a USDM world.