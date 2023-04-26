The Biggest Problems With JDM Cars That Everyone Should Know

Japanese Domestic Market (JDM) cars are one of the most popular types of imports and give enthusiasts a way to get their hands on models or variants that were never sold in America. Often, the term "JDM" is most associated with performance cars from Japan's manufacturing golden era in the '80s and '90s, with Supras, Skylines, and RX-7s being among the most popular models. However, it can also refer to any kind of vehicle that was originally sold in Japan, and the car in question doesn't necessarily have to have been made by a Japanese manufacturer.

There are plenty of benefits to importing a JDM car — Japanese variants of globally-sold cars often boasted higher or exclusive specs, plus the Japanese have a reputation for taking care of their cars better than American owners. If you're importing a car that was never sold at all in America, then you'll own something that very few others in the U.S. have, and it'll be a guaranteed conversation starter at shows and meets. However, alongside the advantages, there are plenty of pitfalls that buyers can fall into when buying a JDM, so it's worth making sure you know the most common problems before you buy.