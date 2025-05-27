How Much Weight Can A Kei Truck Carry?

With most pickup trucks today boasting immense proportions and costing more than ever before, many individuals and small business owners instead opt for something far handier: The kei truck. These miniature sized pickups appear more akin to toys at first glance, their proportions dictated by the Japanese keijidosha size and engine displacement restrictions. These rules effectively limit a kei truck to about 134 inches long, around 58 inches wide, and around 79 inches tall, with a 660cc engine. While there's no strict law governing the engine's total output, all modern kei cars abide by the 64-horsepower gentleman's agreement, meaning there are no factory kei trucks over this limit. All this results in a boxy two-seater pickup with a bed that seems paltry in comparison to most modern American pickups. They couldn't possibly hold that much, right?

Advertisement

In actuality, kei trucks are remarkable haulers. Their towing capacity varies depending on the truck's curb weight, calculated by the formula: Vehicle weight + 55 kg (around 120 lbs) x 2. So a typical 1,900-pound example is rated to tow about 1,000 pounds.

Of course, these numbers merely represent the vehicle's maximum rated carry capacity. In reality, kei trucks can haul more than two times that at speeds of around 45 mph, though they weren't designed with this capacity in mind, and may pose safety hazards if driven with that load. Let's dive deeper and explore the real-world remarkable capabilities of these unassuming trucks.