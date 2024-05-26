Which Cars Came Equipped With Nissan's RB26 Engines & What Makes It So Powerful?

The most popular variant of the Nissan RB series engine is the RB26DETT, which is so-called because it has a 2.6 liter displacement, uses a dual-overhead cam with electronic fuel injection and comes with twin turbos from the factory.

The RB26DETT achieved legendary status because of its use in the three generations of the iconic Nissan Skyline GT-R Godzilla sports cars. Unfortunately, these Skylines are some of the coolest cars you can't buy in America, so you'll rarely catch a glimpse in person. Nevertheless, the enduring popularity in Hollywood — specifically in "The Fast & The Furious" franchise — made the Skyline GT-R a popular dream car for many kids.

Aside from that, the RB26 has a well-deserved reputation for bringing a lot of power to the table. Its cast iron block gave all RB engines enough strength to withstand high boost pressures, while the RB26DETT variant used individual throttle bodies for each cylinder. The RB engine's reliability, plus its ease of tuning, made the RB26DETT the darling of the tuner world. So, if you want to get your hands on a car that sported this motor, check out these models with an RB26 engine.