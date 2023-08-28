10 Of The Coolest Cars You Couldn't Buy In America

Americans have never been short of a good selection of automobiles to buy. In the early days, there were dozens of automakers, and even in the early post-war period, there were still half a dozen. Even the big three have produced a wide range of cars to meet the needs of most buyers. Import cars represented a tiny percentage of auto sales up to 1950, but the booming post-war era brought in carmakers from war-ravaged countries that needed to expand sales. Naturally, America had plenty of demand. Max Hoffman introduced American buyers to imported cars when he set up distribution of Porsche, Jaguar, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, Alfa Romeo, and others throughout the 1950s. Japanese brands soon followed, receiving a much-needed boost when their small and economical cars became viable alternatives during the energy crises of the 1970s.

Imported cars are now staples of American highways, and most manufacturers now build many models in domestic factories. However, throughout the second half of the 20th century (and even today), some of the best models are held back for their domestic consumption only. Sometimes that is because the cars are poorly suited for American highways and driving habits. Other times, federal regulations are too onerous and costly to bother with for low-volume cars, especially the sports car models.

This is the situation that often turns some very desirable cars into automotive forbidden fruit. Though any of these cars can be imported after 25 years, here is a selection of the coolest cars Americans couldn't buy when they were new.