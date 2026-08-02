4-Door Sedans That Can Eat Sports Cars For Breakfast

Four-door sedans aren't always synonymous with high-end performance. A Honda Accord or Toyota Camry are world-class commuter cars, but you probably aren't going to take either of them around a racetrack and expect to demolish Mustangs and Corvettes.

Fortunately, with the advent of hybridization and easy horsepower through supercharging or turbocharging in 2026, the genre of sport sedans (or if you watch the old BBC Top Gear, "sport saloons") is having a bit of a renaissance, and not just for sedans that are quick off the line in the grocery store parking lot. There are a handful of sedans that can give purpose-built sports cars and even some supercars a run for their money.

BMW, Cadillac, Mercedes-AMG have stables full of sedans that can make a Toyota Supra get nervous. Now even sports car staples like Ferrari have joined the four-door party. Here are some sedans that can do carpool and track duty.