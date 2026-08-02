4-Door Sedans That Can Eat Sports Cars For Breakfast
Four-door sedans aren't always synonymous with high-end performance. A Honda Accord or Toyota Camry are world-class commuter cars, but you probably aren't going to take either of them around a racetrack and expect to demolish Mustangs and Corvettes.
Fortunately, with the advent of hybridization and easy horsepower through supercharging or turbocharging in 2026, the genre of sport sedans (or if you watch the old BBC Top Gear, "sport saloons") is having a bit of a renaissance, and not just for sedans that are quick off the line in the grocery store parking lot. There are a handful of sedans that can give purpose-built sports cars and even some supercars a run for their money.
BMW, Cadillac, Mercedes-AMG have stables full of sedans that can make a Toyota Supra get nervous. Now even sports car staples like Ferrari have joined the four-door party. Here are some sedans that can do carpool and track duty.
BMW M5
Perhaps the king of super sedans is the BMW M5. In the past it's been powered by inline-sixes, V8s, or even V10s. The current generation of M5 has added hybrid power to the equation through the inclusion of an electric motor. When the twin-turbo V8 and electric motor are working together, it throws down 717 horsepower, or, 10 more horsepower than the original Dodge Challenger Hellcat.
Through an optional extra "M Driver's Package," the top speed can be raised from an already pretty spicy 155 miles an hour to 190 miles an hour. It has a 0-60 time of 3.4 seconds, which puts it just ahead of a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye and an Aston Martin V8 Vantage.
3.4 seconds puts the M5 faster than a Ferrari F40 (4.1 seconds), a Lamborghini Murcielago (3.8 seconds), and a new Porsche 911 (3.9 seconds). The M5 is remarkably heavy at 5,390 pounds, putting it over twice the weight of the aforementioned Ferrari F40, yet all that power under the M5's miles-long hood more than makes up for the heft.
Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
The Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is another big, mean sedan. It's powered by the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 Cadillac Blackwing motor, putting out a fairly ridiculous 668 horsepower. That gives the CT5-V Blackwing a top speed of "200+ mph," according to Cadillac. Like the M5, it also has a 0-60 time of 3.4 seconds. For comparison, the current Chevy Corvette Stingray, also powered by a 6.2-liter V8, can attain a quicker 0-60 time of 2.9 seconds, yet it falls behind with a 194 mile per hour top speed.
Remember, the CT5-V Blackwing is also a four-door sedan, so you can fit a whole set of golf clubs, a bunch of groceries, and five total people. That's not the case with the Corvette. Unlike the 'Vette, the CT5-V Blackwing has another sporty secret up its immaculately dry-cleaned sleeves. It's available with a six-speed manual, something you can't get in a Corvette, much to the wailing and gnashing of teeth of Corvette fans.
Mercedes-AMG E 63 Hybrid
The Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid brings style, comfort, and even a little bit of efficiency to the party. It's powered by a 3.0-liter inline-six in classic Mercedes fashion. What betrays the luxury sedan vibe is the fact that the engine has two turbochargers, and with the help of an electric motor, sends 557 horsepower to the wheels. All that translates to a big luxurious yacht of a car that can accelerate to 60 miles per hour in 3.9 seconds, which is just a bit quicker than a manual transmission Ford Mustang GT's 4.2 seconds.
That means you can liquify a V8-powered Mustang off the line without even interrupting your morning conference call.
AMG sedans have always had a stealthy vibe that quickly evaporates when you stomp on the accelerator, and the E 53 is no different. Although outside the scope of this list, the E 53 is also available as a station wagon, furthering the stealthy suburban missile look.
Lucid Air Sapphire
The Lucid Air Sapphire takes the cake as one of the quickest sedans ever made and one of the fastest current production cars period. It has three electric motors that work together to put out 1,234 horsepower, which is more than every Hellcat, Shelby, and Lamborghini. To further drive the point home, the Bugatti Veyron 16.4, when it first launched, had 1,001 horsepower, and it needed four turbochargers and 16 cylinders from an eight-liter engine.
The Sapphire has a 0-60 time of 1.89 seconds, according to Lucid and a top speed of 205 miles per hour, all while achieving 427 miles of range from the battery. Apart from drag-racing specific cars like the discontinued Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 and other competitive EV sedans like the also discontinued Tesla Model S Plaid, the Lucid Air Sapphire is just about the quickest vehicle you can currently buy.
Methodology
For this list, I picked four sedans that had high horsepower numbers and quick acceleration times compared to performance-oriented two-door sports cars or supercars. The entire list could be occupied by electric cars, given the instant torque and quick acceleration inhere to EVs, but to give some variety to the list, I included gasoline powered-cars as well.
Additionally, price was not considered, as performance cars of all shapes and sizes vary so wildly in price that it's often not a great indication of what car is faster/slower/better/etc.