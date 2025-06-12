The Aston Martin Vantage Won't Make You James Bond, But Driving It Sure Makes You Popular

On the efficiency end, I would hit single digit miles per gallon (like the Spitfire) when I applied anything but the slightest pressure on the accelerator. It's absurdly inefficient at preserving gas, but incredibly efficient at converting 93-octane fuel into speed and noise. On the overall practicality side of things, it's not, like at all. Practicality and the Vantage do not belong in the same thought. However, since it was my only car for the week, I did have to take a friend to the airport in the Vantage and the suitcase fit in the trunk just fine, albeit with almost no room to spare.

Alex Hevesy/SlashGear

I'm not sure I have the mental fortitude to own an Aston Martin as I was almost always worried about it over the week. It didn't fit in the driveway of my home as the front splitter would scrape, so I had to park it in the cul-de-sac. Fortunately, my worries were unfounded in the neighborhood and most of my neighbors know me well enough to not assume that James Bond is staying for a few days.

Unfortunately, while I was at a family reunion dinner, a Toyota 4Runner bonked into the rear fender of the Aston while it was parked, scratching it a bit. Everyone was fine, but the police dispatcher was fairly surprised when I explained the make, model, and value of the car I was driving. Given its low ride height, I also had to be aware of every single road surface I drove on. It's not a car you can forget that you're driving and get careless. It will let you know.

