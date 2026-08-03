12 Harbor Freight Home Improvement Tools Under $100 Worth Adding To Your Collection

Harbor Freight's store shelves are packed with solid options at budget-friendly prices. The retailer sells a wide range of in-house brands that confidently compete with other big-name toolmakers. Harbor Freight carries some incredibly expensive equipment, but plenty of Harbor Freight finds are characterized primarily by their low price tags. Plenty of tools and gear at Harbor Freight represent home improvement essentials that can make or break a project. Fortunately for renovators on a budget, there are lots of Harbor Freight tools that can be found for low prices, with many crucial finds coming in at under the $100 price barrier.

This means that shoppers seeking a high-impact addition to their garage, workshop, or shed filled with equipment can get the exact tool they need to support their next job without having to skimp on other parts of the renovation budget. It can be incredibly frustrating to realize you need to work with a slimmer margin of error by purchasing less material or opting for an inferior product because the full purchase list extends just a bit further than you can justify. Finding a low-cost tool can help sway this balance back in your favor, and these 12 tools from Harbor Freight accomplish exactly that!