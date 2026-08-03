12 Harbor Freight Home Improvement Tools Under $100 Worth Adding To Your Collection
Harbor Freight's store shelves are packed with solid options at budget-friendly prices. The retailer sells a wide range of in-house brands that confidently compete with other big-name toolmakers. Harbor Freight carries some incredibly expensive equipment, but plenty of Harbor Freight finds are characterized primarily by their low price tags. Plenty of tools and gear at Harbor Freight represent home improvement essentials that can make or break a project. Fortunately for renovators on a budget, there are lots of Harbor Freight tools that can be found for low prices, with many crucial finds coming in at under the $100 price barrier.
This means that shoppers seeking a high-impact addition to their garage, workshop, or shed filled with equipment can get the exact tool they need to support their next job without having to skimp on other parts of the renovation budget. It can be incredibly frustrating to realize you need to work with a slimmer margin of error by purchasing less material or opting for an inferior product because the full purchase list extends just a bit further than you can justify. Finding a low-cost tool can help sway this balance back in your favor, and these 12 tools from Harbor Freight accomplish exactly that!
Pittsburgh 25 oz. California Framing Hammer
The Pittsburgh 25 oz. California Framing Hammer is a visual dupe of the much more expensive and truly luxurious Stiletto brand hammers (a company owned by the conglomerate TTI). The tool features a hardwood handle with a handsome taper cut into its dimensions. The result is a swinging element that's durable and contours well to the hand that's holding it. The striking head is forged from a carbon steel base, offering solid striking force and a long-lasting build that's sure to impress. It features a waffle face with a rip claw on the back end rather than a curved claw that many homeowners' kits may sport.
The difference is small, but a rip claw produces a slightly more athletic movement through the air, giving you an enhanced nail driving tool that's at home in any builder's set of tools. The hammer also features a built-in nail setting element, another quality-of-life upgrade that can typically be found on more expensive models and is absent in budget options. With all this in mind, perhaps the most surprising feature of the framing hammer is its price tag, listed at Harbor Freight for a staggering ten bucks. A $10 price tag, alongside high ratings from owners and a slate of features, makes this an excellent addition to any toolbox.
Hercules 20V Brushless ½-Inch Drill/Driver Kit
Hercules is among Harbor Freight's premium brands, and many of the tools badged in the Hercules blue colorway are excellent options to support all manner of projects. Naturally, lots of Hercules tools are rated highly by owners as well. One of these solutions is the Hercules 20V Brushless ½-Inch Drill/Driver Kit. It comes with a 2Ah battery, charger, and a side handle to provide additional force while drilling at the tool's maximum-output clutch position.
Importantly, the complete kit is available for $98, placing it just under the three-figure threshold. For those already rocking a slate of Hercules gear, the bare tool is also available, priced at $70. It is worth noting, however, that purchasing the kit's included 2Ah battery individually will set you back $45, so even if you already have a few Hercules tools, it's frequently going to be worth it to lash out the extra few bucks to get a discounted power pack to continue growing your stable of support gear.
The drill/driver offers plenty of power, producing 1,200 in.-lbs. of maximum torque while operating with a two-speed transmission and 14 clutch positions. It features an all-metal gearbox suitable for demanding jobsites as well as basic DIY tasks, and the tool's brushless motor delivers extended runtime and torque, as well as a longer lifespan compared to the classic brushed motor construction. The tool is backed by a 5-year warranty, giving users a long runway to beat their gear up through all kinds of projects without fear.
Quinn High 3-Piece Voltage Electricians Pliers Set
Gripping and grabbing tools should be near the top of any tool buyer's list of must-haves. This is especially true for fixers and DIYers who currently lack this sort of gear. Some basic staples include needle nose pliers and combination pliers that can frequently handle the bulk of the electrical and other fine grabbing work you'll encounter when paired together.
These two elements, alongside a pair of diagonal cutters, can be found within the favorably priced ($30) Quinn 3-Piece High Voltage Electricians Pliers Set. Not only are these pliers ideal for handling routine tasks across a wide range of needs, but they also feature high-voltage protection that can help you minimize the risk of one of the most prominent mistakes DIYers make during electrical repairs. Namely, without insulated (sometimes noted as VDE) equipment in your kit, you run a much greater risk of electrical shock.
All three pliers tools in the Quinn set feature anti-slip bolsters to protect against accidental contact with live wiring, and they include a hot-riveted joint for wobble-free action that moves fast and smoothly. Naturally, all three of the electricians' pliers feature a VDE rating up to 1,000 volts, delivering an important safety feature that can help you more confidently work on electrical systems, even when that involves the necessity of intentionally interacting with live elements.
Pittsburgh ½-Inch Drive 10 to 150 Ft.-Lb. Click Torque Wrench
A torque wrench may not immediately feel like something that should be included in a collection of home improvement gear. However, renovators and DIYers can get a lot of purchase out of a tool like this, and having one adds a crucial sense of confidence in the integrity of fasteners you've secured in important structural elements like treehouses or mounted brackets in bedrooms or play areas.
As such, the Pittsburgh ½-Inch Drive 10 to 150 Ft.-Lb. Click Torque Wrench represents both a significantly valuable addition to a DIY renovator's kit, and a cost-effective purchase, with a list price of just $15 (at a discounted price running through 8/13 and down from $22). The wrench is also available in the other two standard drive sizes, so buyers can match their torque wrench needs to existing socket sets in their collection.
The tool produces an audible and physically responsive click when the torque setting you've dialed in has been reached. This gives definitive feedback that a bolt is tightened to the exact specifications you require. It also utilizes a heavy-duty cam and pawl mechanism designed to deliver long-lasting durability. The torque wrench is also reversible, offering tightening power (or bolt removal action) in both directions. This is a great tool to have when performing automotive repair and tackling other specialized tasks, but having the definitive ability to tighten fasteners to set requirements, with such a wide torque range onboard, can be equally important when handling installations for children's spaces and beyond.
Bauer 10 Amp 4-by-24-Inch Variable Speed Belt Sander
In addition to the typical detail and random orbit sanders that frequently occupy a space in home improvement toolkits, the belt sander can be a valuable piece of equipment for all sorts of large material removal needs. The Bauer 10 Amp 4-by-24-Inch Variable Speed Belt Sander is an $80 tool that compares directly to a $400-plus Makita alternative. It features a large belt and a low-profile front-end build that lets you get right up into the edges and corners of workpieces. The tool operates with six variable speed settings ranging from 900 to 1,600 FPM sanding speeds.
The sander operates with an 8-foot power cord, meaning you'll lose some mobility over a cordless option, but this trade-off allows you to run the tool for much longer without having to worry about constantly changing batteries or working through downtime while your sole power pack recharges. The sander comes with a dust bag and a sanding belt, allowing for immediate use right out of the box. It weighs 12.4 pounds, so it won't be a light, breezy tool to operate, but it's a critical addition for large-scale stock removal or shaping needs that a more pedestrian sanding device can't easily accommodate.
Warrior 3/4 to 5-Inch Carbon Steel Hole Saw Set (18-Piece)
There will be plenty of times in the life of a DIYer when specialized cutting accessories are required. Everyone who has held a drill or saw knows that bits, blades, and other attachments give the tool its versatility and functionality. But many accessories go beyond the standard. The 3/4 to 5-Inch Carbon Steel Hole Saw Set is a great example of this. Hole saws allow you to drill large, perfectly circular holes into workpieces. No other drill bit or saw tool can perform this level of precision at such a wide diameter, including lesser-known and specialty drill bits like step or spade bits.
The set comes with 18 pieces in total, including the arbor elements and 13 hole saw bits. It's a comprehensive collection of cutting bits listed for $15. The kit is housed in a storage box and features a carbon steel construction for improved durability. The hole saws are also finished in a black oxide coating to protect against corrosion damage. Each one offers a 1-inch cut depth, and the pilot bit utilizes a 135-degree split point to limit movement while starting a cut.
Bauer 10 Amp 1-1/8-Inch SDS Plus Rotary Hammer
The Bauer 10 Amp 1-1/8-Inch SDS Plus Rotary Hammer is a corded demolition and heavy drilling tool. It's listed for $95 and has a large number of ratings from previous buyers, with a high average score. The tool delivers two operating modes: hammer drill and percussion, offering a combination of high-impact drilling and material removal capabilities, especially when working with concrete and block.
The rotary hammer features anti-vibration technology to help maintain a firm grip on the unit. It also runs on a powerful 10-amp motor that offers 3.7 ft.-lbs. of impact energy with a 3,900 BPM stroke rate. The tool also features a quick-change SDS Plus bit retention system for fast swaps between drilling and chisel bits. It's a crucially important piece of gear for anyone looking to perform brick or block work, renovations to the driveway, garage, or another concrete pad, and much more.
Hercules 20V Brushless Reciprocating Saw
A reciprocating saw is a great tool to bring into the fold. This piece of equipment offers a versatile demolition option, allowing you to cut through timber with fasteners embedded within it. The same can't be said for most bladed power tools like jigsaws and circular saws. Instead, these tools will see their cutting blades damaged by nails, screws, and other hardened materials.
The Hercules 20V Brushless Reciprocating Saw is a cost-effective choice when looking for a tool of this nature. It's listed for $80 as a bare tool, making it an inexpensive option for those already working within the Hercules battery ecosystem. The reciprocating saw offers a 3,000 SPM blade speed and operates with a brushless motor and an all-metal gearbox for superb durability and a high-powered cutting experience. It also uses a pivoting shoe with a three-position depth adjustment capability for a solid cut through whatever you're tackling.
There are some nice finishing touches on the tool, too. It offers a rubber overmolded grip, variable speed trigger, and an integrated hang hook for greater efficiency and a more comfortable hold while working. It also features an electric brake for fast moves between cuts.
Pittsburgh 8-Inch Digital Caliper
A pivotal measurement tool at the heart of any home improvement project, the digital caliper allows you to take hyper-precise measurements when making cuts, replacing parts, and more. Harbor Freight carries two highly useful calipers. The Pittsburgh 8-Inch Digital Caliper is a highly rated option listed for $35. It features a range of measurement approaches, including inside, outside, depth, and step measurements. The tool features an accuracy rated at +/- 0.001 inches.
A larger model, Pittsburgh's 12-Inch Digital Caliper ($55), has fewer buyer ratings but offers the same overall experience, albeit with a larger size and therefore a wider maximum measurement capability. The tools offer a memory function for the last measurement taken and high-resolution LCD displays. Both tools feature a stainless steel construction with smooth movement. They also include the battery required to operate the tools. Either caliper can be a major precision upgrade for your workshop or DIY renovations.
Warrior 4.3 Amp Slide Switch Angle Grinder
Angle grinders are wildly versatile. They can support all manner of cutting demands through non-lumber workpieces, although in a pinch they can often deliver on these cutting needs as well. Because the tool is so valuable in the hands of professionals and DIYers alike, there is naturally a huge variety of brands that make grinders. You'll find high-end options and inexpensive grinders across the spectrum, too. For a typical renovator, a basic grinder is perfectly suited to the jobs at hand, speaking from experience. The Warrior 4.3 Amp Slide Switch Angle Grinder is a $15 tool, making it immensely approachable in the pricing department.
It utilizes a corded power source, allowing you to operate it continuously when required and fully and quickly disconnect the tool for increased safety with a piece of equipment known for its level of danger. On another note of personal experience, the tool features a fairly untapered barrel across its body design, making it easier to grip than alternative models. This can give you a more confident hold on the tool. It delivers a maximum speed of 12,000 RPM with standard 4-1/2-inch disc compatibility. It operates with a slide switch and features an adjustable side handle and mobile blade guard.
Central Machinery 5-Inch Multipurpose Vise with Anvil
A bench vise isn't a tool you'll typically bring to a jobsite, workpiece, or elsewhere. Instead, this tool lives on the corner of your workbench. It offers a key-grabbing function that gives you additional support when making cuts, fastening material, or doing detail work like chiseling or planing a board. As is the case with lots of other tools that fit centrally within a home improver's collection, there's a wealth of options to consider when looking for a vise.
The Central Machinery 5-Inch Multipurpose Vise with Anvil is an $80 option that can grip both round and square stock. It features upper and lower jaws for specialized gripping of both material shapes and features a swiveling base and anvil on the back end of the tool. It's made of heavy-duty cast iron and features heat-treated jaws. It weighs a solid 31.5 pounds and offers a clamping strength of 6,000 pounds. The tool makes for a cost-effective and highly versatile solution to support a range of workholding and gripping needs.
Hercules 20V Brushless Variable Speed Oscillating Multitool
The oscillating multitool can't be touted highly enough. This plunge-cutting power tool offers a uniquely deft touch for handling all sorts of detail work in renovation and building projects. Naturally, Harbor Freight's selection in this area of the toolbox is quite comprehensive. Perhaps the best choice, and one that comes highly rated by buyers, is the Hercules 20V Brushless Variable Speed Oscillating Multitool. The unit retails as a bare tool for $80 and offers a brushless motor for extended durability. It features an ergonomic design alongside quality anti-vibration technology to give users a firm grasp of the tool.
The multitool utilizes a six-speed control dial ranging from 8,000 to 19,000 OPM. It features a 3.1-degree oscillation angle and an ultrabright LED light to illuminate your workspace. The tool features solid quality-of-life enhancements, including the ability to maintain constant blade speed and power under load, as well as a keyless blade change system that makes swapping out cutting blades fast and efficient.
Methodology
Each of these tools and pieces of equipment is an extremely useful addition for managing routine home improvement and repair tasks that crop up on a to-do list. All of them offer crucial coverage for important jobs and can make your life easier when handling a wealth of different types of projects.
None are over $100, too, offering a selection of cost-effective choices that can help maintain balance in your budget. Importantly, each of these tools has been rated by at least 100 Harbor Freight buyers. Many have rating numbers in the thousands. All of them have received average ratings of at least 4.1 stars, with most sporting a 4.5-star rating or better.