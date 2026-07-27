6 Measuring Tools Homeowners Should Always Have On Hand

Naturally, your tape measure is always going to have a place in the toolkit. Large and small, tape measures feature at least 8 or 10 feet of measurement capability, allowing you to lay out larger work areas or materials with the same precision you'll be seeking for smaller parts. It's a good idea to have at least one tape measure in any home improvement toolkit, but those who frequently pull out their tape will often want to have redundant backup tools available because the tape measure is something you'll put down so frequently that it's easy to misplace and then frantically search for numerous times throughout a job.

Most tape measures will have a belt clip on the back face, and one of the important tricks to keep in mind when using your tape is to actually use this belt clip. With a longer tape, clipping it to your belt and then pulling the blade out to measure with one hand on the loose hook end (more on its purpose here) and the other midway up the tape allows you to keep the device on hand at all times. Of course, the shorter your tape, the less utility you'll have when handling this kind of measurement operation. Your tape can also be used to scribe marks with its metal clip end, and folding the blade over on itself allows you to do basic layout math with the tool acting as something of a slide rule to prevent you from having to pull out your calculator or jot down figures on a scratch sheet of paper.