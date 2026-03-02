15 Harbor Freight Tools That Look Identical To Other Big Name Brands (For A Fraction Of The Price)

Harbor Freight's Hercules brand carries an 11-amp, 4.5-inch paddle switch angle grinder, which is comparable to the Dewalt DWE402W model of the same size. Put the two side by side, and you'll notice different colors and nuances in their shapes. It's not a perfect twin. But beyond looks, the two are nearly the same in specs.

Both include an 11-amp motor, which Hercules touts as professional-grade, and they share a 4.5-inch grinding wheel. A paddle switch with safety lock-off, tool-free wheel adjustments, and side handle placement are also part of each package. One edge that the Hercules has is its weight: it's a whole 20 ounces lighter than the Dewalt, which might improve handling. You can also choose which side to place the handle, so it's a little more customizable.

According to Harbor Freight's website, the Hercules costs about $53 less than Dewalt's version. And if neither of these options suits your project, Harbor Freight has plenty of alternatives to angle grinders that might work better.