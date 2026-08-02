5 Toyota Engines You Should Steer Clear Of

If you want emotion, something that will make your skin tingle and rise, you buy a Ferrari. If you want to shoot down a straight blacktop with your heart racing to match the roar of a V8, you buy a Dodge. If you want to dismantle racetracks with the cold metallic competence of a neurosurgeon, you buy a Porsche. And, if you want a car that you would trust with everything that will doggedly stay by your side, you buy a Toyota. This brand is said to have an almost comical ability to stay alive, and while that ability is granted by the holistic characteristics of its cars, much of it comes down to impeccable engine quality.

Most manufacturers have earned their reputation, but there are always exceptions. The new Ferrari Luce is about as exciting as a computer mouse that promises fewer hand cramps, the Dodge Dart looks like a Camry wearing a muscle suit, and the heavy electric Porsche SUVs are about as precise as a club compared to their 911 contemporaries. Nobody can do it perfectly every time, and the same is true for Toyota. Its iron-clad, near invincible aura is well-deserved, but these five Toyota engines are better left to the junkyards.