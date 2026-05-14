Closed Deck Vs. Open Deck Engine Blocks: What's The Difference?

There are certain engine configurations that are known even to those whose interest in engines is minimal. For instance, most people will know what makes a V-engine a V-engine, and even the differences between an in-line and flat engine.

One engine design trait that's perhaps less well-known is also related to the engine block, but not to with how the cylinders are arranged in the engine, rather with how they're supported and cooled. When looking at this aspect of engine design, there are really three main types of engine block to look at. At the extremes are closed-deck and open-deck engine blocks, with some modern engines taking a halfway house approach with a semi-closed design.

Let's start by defining what an engine deck is. Essentially, the engine deck is that part of the block that the head gasket sits on, and the engine head attaches to. This means that an inline engine with a single line of cylinders will have one deck, whereas a V-configuration with two banks of cylinders will have two decks.

Now that we understand that, we can begin to discuss the differences between closed-deck and open-deck engine blocks. In an open-deck engine, there is open space around the top of the cylinders that allows the coolant to circulate more freely. In a closed-deck design, in case you haven't guessed it by now, the deck features extra material that offers less in the way of cooling, but it does support the cylinders more rigidly. Let's pop the cylinder head off and have a closer look at these engine block types and why they matter more than you may think.