7 Tools To Always Bring On A Road Trip (And 3 To Leave At Home)

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Preparing for a good road trip isn't just about remembering to wash your car and packing the right clothes. It is more about how prepared you are for unfavorable conditions down the road. Everything always feels fine for the first few hours, but things can change as soon as a warning light pops up, a tire starts losing air, or you hit a bump, knocking something loose. In such cases, your backpack won't come in handy. Instead, the important items that you have kept in the trunk will.

The stuff that you are carrying in your trunk becomes more important when you are stuck in the middle of nowhere. The good thing is that you don't need a mechanic's garage crammed inside your car to handle most of these situations. You just need to invest wisely in a handful of tools and pack them so they're easy to reach when things go south. Ticking off these item from the road trip checklist may also give you the peace of mind needed to actually enjoy your trip.

You should also know what tools aren't worth taking along and should remain at home, be it because they're unnecessary, too bulky, or hard to use during a road trip. That's why we've included some items that you may be tempted to bring along, but have no place in your car.