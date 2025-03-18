6 Top-Rated Car Recovery Tow Straps On Amazon
No matter how careful we are on the road, accidents can happen. Because of this, it's almost always beneficial to bring tools that can help get you out of trouble, especially if they're affordable and easy to use. One tool that can potentially save your (or someone else's) vehicle? A tow strap. If anyone ever experiences an unexpected crash, breakdown, or even just getting stuck on sand, a tow strap can be used to bring vehicles back to safety.
Before you can find the right tow strap for you and your needs, you'll want to understand your vehicle's payload and towing capacity so you're aware of what you need from your ideal tow strap. When thinking of high tow capacity, trucks often take the cake. However, despite their small size, there are also tons of small vehicles that have good towing capacities, like the Mazda 3, Ford Fusion, and even the Volkswagen Type 1 Beetle.
To help you know what's out there, we've narrowed down some of the top-rated recovery tow straps on Amazon. For more information on what aspects of the tow straps we took into consideration, you can scroll down to the end for our methodology.
Rhino USA Recovery Tow Strap
Made of weather-resistant polyester, the Rhino USA Recovery Tow Strap is a great option for people looking to tow vehicles on flat surfaces. With high tensile loop ends and protective sleeves, this tow strap is available in multiple sizes with capacities that range from medium duty to ultra-extreme duty. On Amazon, the Rhino USA Recovery Tow Straps have collectively garnered an average of 4.8 stars from more than 9,600 drivers. Available in five colors, which include the standard black and bright neon green, Rhino USA also lists five different sizes that you can choose from: 3" x 20', 2" x 20', 3" x 30', 4" x 30', and 6" x 30'. Although, it's important to take note that not all colors will be available for every size.
Depending on your preferred size, prices range from $36.90 to $69.90. For vehicles that can only manage small loads, like ATVs or mini cars, the 2" x 20' option can be good enough for your needs with a working load of 6,666 lbs and break strength of 20,000 lbs. But if you want something that can take a beating, the 6" x 30ft variant is meant to be able to handle up to 16,000 lbs working load and 48,000 break strength. Apart from the tow strap itself, it also comes with a drawstring storage bag. And, of course, if you're one to support local businesses, Rhino USA is a proud American brand that is based in California.
ALL-TOP Heavy Duty Tow Strap Recovery Strap Kit
Collectively, the ALL-TOP Heavy Duty Tow Strap Kits have netted themselves an impressive 4.8-star average rating from more than 3,700 Amazon users. Made of 100% nylon, the brand's smallest variant, the 3" x 20' has a 35,000 lbs breaking strength, while having a 12,000 lbs work load limit. While its largest one, which is the 4" x 20', boasts up to 46,500 lbs breaking strength and a 15,500 lbs work load limit.
Although ALL-TOP doesn't sell the strap on its own, it does offer options to purchase it with the kit or in tandem with a hitch receiver. For the kits only, prices range from $55.99 for the 3" x 20' to $75.99 for the 4" x 30' option. Apart from the strap itself, the kit includes a nylon tool bag and ¾" forged shackles. Alternatively, you should be prepared to pay an extra $20 if you're planning to get the option with the hitch receiver for the 3" x 20' and 3" x 30' sizes. That said, all options come in the standard orange and black colorways.
All-Top proudly shares that it makes sure to test one out of every hundred straps it produces, so you can rest assured that the company is continuously checking for quality with its products. Plus, if you're hoping to feel safer during your next trip, ALL-TOP also manufactures one of the highest-rated recovery boards on Amazon, the ALL-TOP Recovery Traction Boards Mini.
Rocket Straps Tow Strap
Designed for towing for both wet and dry conditions, the Rocket Strap Tow Straps are made of durable, but still flexible, 100% Polyester material. With reinforced loops and diamond-stitched sleeves, the 6.6 lbs towing strap can be used in the toughest terrain. With its weather-resistant features, Rocket Straps mentions that you won't have problems with it whether you're in the snow, sand, or mud.
While it's only available in a single size, 3" x 30', the Rocket Strap does boast an average rating of 4.8 stars from over 1,900 buyers on Amazon. With a 10,000 lbs working capacity and 30,000 lbs breaking strength, it can handle everything from ATVs and Dirt Quads to Pickup Trucks. Priced at $30.88 (or $1.03/ft), this tow strap is available in the color red and ships with a drawstring storage bag.
Apart from tow straps, Rocket Strap also sells a slew of other vehicle accessories, like ratchet straps, cargo nets, and bungee cords. If you really want to be prepared, Rocket Straps also manufactures ¾" D-ring shackles that you can use with your tow straps for $22.88. Apart from anti-corrosive features, it has a silicone isolator to protect your bumper and can manage up to 9,500 lbs load capacity. If spending on American craftsmanship is your thing, you might be interested to know that Rocket Straps is also a small US-based business. So, if you decide to buy from them, you're supporting a family-owned enterprise.
Sumplunct Tow Strap
The cheapest item on this list, you can get the 2" x 20' version of the Sumplunct Tow Strap for only $13.99. Alternatively, the 3" x 20' version retails for around $23.99. With an average rating of 4.7 stars from over 470 Amazon reviewers, both tow strap sizes are made of 100% premium polyester that can resist heat and moisture. Tested to have a break strength of 20,000 lbs, it works perfectly for a ton of vehicles, from motorcycles and ATVs to full-sized pickup trucks. Not to mention, Sumplunct shares that it's constructed out of military-grade tubular webbing.
In general, it's quite light and easy to store with a smaller variant that only weighs 1.63 lbs, which is lighter than a hammer. This version is also available in a bright yellow and black colorway, which makes it easy to see in the dark. As for the 3" x 20' option, the Sumplunct Tow Strap has a 30,000 lbs break strength and is available in orange.
That said, if you want a version with built-in hooks, Sumpluct does offer an ATV Tow Strap that can handle up to 15,000 lbs and includes metal hooks on both ends. If you decide to get this instead, Sumpluct sells a single pack of the 2" x 20' for $13.89, while a pair goes for $27.99. Out of 250 reviews, the ATV version of the tow strap also nabbed an average of 4.6 stars on Amazon.
JCHL Recovery Tow Strap
Another relatively affordable option in this list, JCHL Recovery Tow Straps, comes in two versions: loops and hooks. Altogether, the JCHL line of recovery tow straps has garnered an average rating of 4.3 stars from more than 8,700 people on Amazon. For only $28.99, the 3" x 20' JCHL Tow Strap with the reinforced loops is rated with a maximum load capacity of 35,000 lbs. Alternatively, JCHL also has another 4" x 20' Tow Strap, which also has a 35,000 lbs capacity. Weighing 2.38 lbs, it's definitely a heavy-duty rope that the brand claims can be used anywhere from your home to off-road adventures. On the tow strap itself, it also has a movable sleeve, and velcro storage strap for added convenience. In addition, both sizes come with a storage bag, where you can store it away when not in use.
Should you prefer the version with hooks, it has three 2" x 20' options with prices that range from $14.99 to $21.99. Depending on the option you choose, the maximum load capacity can go from 10,000 lbs to 20,000 lbs. However, regardless of which option you decide to take home, all of them will have two heat-treated hooks. Located at both ends of the JCHL tow strap, you can easily install it on different types of vehicles. Similar to the non-hooked version above, they are also made of durable material and come with storage bags that you can conveniently use.
GearAmerica Tow Strap
Made of polyester tube webbing, the GearAmerica Tow Strap's 3" x 20' option boasts a 35,053 break strength, as well a 10,000 lbs load limit. Capable of performing in even extreme temperatures from -40°F to 215°F, it's made for use in all seasons. As of writing, almost 5,000 Amazon reviews have given this local tow strap brand a thumbs up and gave it an average 4.8 star rating. Available in three colors (red, orange, and camo), the GearAmerica Tow Straps come in four different sizes: 3" x 20', 3" x 8', 4" x 10', and 4" x 30". Prices start at $16.99 for the smaller sizes to $53.99 for the largest ones, but you can also get a bundle of both the 3" x 8' and 3" x 20' for only $46.99.
If you want to augment your setup, GearAmerica also sells D-Ring Mega Shackles for $54.98 with an intense 68,000 lbs minimum breaking strength, which is more than enough for most people's needs. Apart from the 3/4" unit, it also comes with a dozen washers. Designed, tested, and supported by American talent, the company prides itself in not just being an American brand but also all the ways it actively contributes to its community. For example, it supports social initiatives through its partner organizations, Mission 22 and Off-Road United, that help both veterans and first responders.
How these tow straps made the list
When it comes to tow straps, there's no one single perfect solution. This is because different cars will have different capacities and the type of things you plan to use them on will vary. However, for this article, we rounded up some of the highest-rated options on Amazon that have an average rating of at least four stars. In addition, we made sure to reference products that have had at least 400 reviews.
Apart from the tow straps' maximum working loads and breaking strength, we also included add-ons that might improve your overall experience with the product. In some cases, the tow straps may be sold individually or as part of a kit. In some cases, hooks, D rings, and storage bags may be included in the pricing. But in others, you may need to purchase them separately. This is to help inform you of any expected expenses you may incur if you need additional equipment for your setup. Although it didn't affect their place on the list, we also mentioned other products under the same manufacturer that may be better suited to your specific needs.
While they didn't affect whether or not we included them in this list, we also mentioned products that were manufactured in the United States. After all, you may want to have access to local support, prefer options that have passed local standard testing, or simply want to contribute to the local economy and talent.