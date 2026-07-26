4 Chainsaw & Outdoor Power Tool Brands Owned By Husqvarna
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Swedish company Husqvarna is one of the oldest still active companies in the sector, with a history that dates back to 1689. In the many centuries since then, it has established a reputation as a leading tool and chainsaw brand thanks to its wide range of excellent chainsaws suited to all sorts of users, be they residential owners looking to keep a yard clean or professionals in search of reliable, heavy-duty tools.
As with many brands that have been at the top of the game for a long time, those years have also seen Husqvarna acquire a bunch of other chainsaw and outdoor power tool brands. No, it's not been quite as active as, say, DeWalt and Craftsman owner Stanley Black and Decker, which owns more than 10 high-profile brands, but it's still made some notable acquisitions over the years to bolster its overall portfolio.
While they share a name, it's important to note that the Husqvarna tool brand and Husqvarna motorcycles are not the same company. Husqvarna sold its bike division in 1987 to Italian brand Cagiva. In 2013, Husqvarna Motorcycles was purchased by Austrian KTM Group, which became Pierer Mobility and, in 2026, Bajaj Mobility. That's a story for another time, though; For now, let's focus on the tool brands that Husqvarna owns.
RedMax and Zenoah
If you check out the offerings from Husqvarna subsidiaries RedMax and Zenoah, you may notice that they share a red-and-white color scheme and look like the same products. That's because they are, essentially: Redmax is just the American arm of Japanese company Zenoah, which Husqvarna acquired in 2007 for the equivalent of $155 million.
Zenoah's roots go quite a ways back, even if it obviously can't match Husqvarna's three-plus centuries of existence. It all started in 1910, with the formation of Tokyo Gas Kogyo Company. Over the next few decades, it merged with Fuji Motors Corporation (1953) and partnered with Komatsu Limited (1962), and eventually renamed itself Zenoah in 1973. It started building chainsaws in 1975 and, after selling its millionth two-stroke engine in 1980, it crossed the Pacific by establishing RedMax in 1987.
Both RedMax and Zenoah currently make a range of outdoor tools, including hedge trimmers, lawn mowers, and leaf blowers — although neither ranks as a top leaf blower brand. It's worth noting that Zenoah has the wider range of the two companies, with outdoor power tools like chainsaws, root cutters, and flail mowers available to Japanese buyers. RedMax doesn't sell chainsaws to American buyers, presumably so it doesn't step on its parent company's toes, although we can't know for sure.
McCulloch
Many American tool brands big and small aren't American-owned. Echo is owned by Japanese firm Yamabiko Corporation, for example, while Hong Kong-based TTI owns the seemingly all-American Milwaukee. McCulloch is another name to add to that list, having been under full Husqvarna ownership since 2008. Unlike some of Husqvarna's other brands, though, McCulloch's road to Swedish ownership was not a one and done deal.
Husqvarna's first corporate dealings with McCulloch took place in 1999, when it purchased the American firm's European operations. The $33 million (roughly $66 million in 2026 money) deal gave Husqvarna, which was then a subsidiary of Electrolux, access to McCulloch's operations in countries such as Italy, the U.K., and the Netherlands, as well as rights to use the McCulloch brand outside North America. That same year, McCulloch sold its American operations to Taiwanese firm Jenn Feng Industrial Tools. The McCulloch brand spent a few years split between two owners, but Husqvarna united the two in 2008, when it bought Jenn Feng's outdoor tools division for an undisclosed sum.
McCulloch was founded in 1943 and specialized in chainsaws in its early years, counting the diaphragm carburetor — which allowed users to use their chainsaws at any angle — as one of its major innovations. The firm also claims to have radically changed the chainsaw industry with its 3-25 chainsaw from 1949, which was one of the first lightweight units that could be operated by one person. The brand continues to specialize in chainsaws but has expanded into other areas, including robot mowers.
Flymo
Flymo, probably best known for pioneering the hover mower, has spent most of its life under Husqvarna ownership. The brainchild of Swedish inventor Karl Dahlman, who developed the idea for a flying mower (thus, "Flymo") based on the then-new hovercraft, Flymo's hover mowers use an impeller to create an air cushion on which the mower glides smoothly. This makes them especially handy for rough terrain and small yards, where maneuverability is key.
The firm debuted its mower in 1965 and, while it wasn't an immediate success, its reputation grew quickly enough for it to appear on Husqvarna's radar a few years after. It acquired Flymo in 1968, and the company has been under Husqvarna's corporate auspices ever since. Flymo has a strong presence in the U.K. The company operates a factory in County Durham, in the northeast of England, where it has been building mowers since the 1970s, the same decade it launched its first electric hover mower.
Today, Flymo's catalog extends far beyond its signature product. It makes more conventional corded and cordless push mowers, as you might expect, but has also expanded into robotic mowers. The firm's first robotic mower was the 1200R, whose launch coincided with the company's 50th anniversary. The 1200R was warmly received, and Flymo has built on its initial success by introducing a range of EasiLife and UltraLife robotic mowers for covering yards of all shapes and sizes.
Gardena
If you have ever been in the market for a robotic lawn mower, you should know the names of Eufy, Segway, or even Husqvarna itself, all of which are considered some of the top robot lawn mower brands active today. But Husqvarna doesn't just make great robot mowers under its own name; It also has a subsidiary, Gardena, that has some affordable and reasonably well-regarded models. They're not the smartest ones out there, but they are great value: The Sileno Minimo, which is good for 2,700 square feet, comes in at just $350.
Gardena doesn't just make robot mowers, of course. It makes a wide range of products, including conventional mowers and other lawn care power tools like grass trimmers, hedge trimmers, axes, and even a couple of battery-powered chainsaws. Essentially, if you need to take care of your yard or lawn, there's probably a Gardena product for you.
Gardena was founded in 1961 by Germans Walter Kress and Eberhard Kastner. It introduced its first cordless tool in 1973 and a replaceable battery system in 1990, predating the unified battery systems of brands like Ryobi. Husqvarna purchased Gardena in 2007 for 730 million euro (about 830 million dollars), bringing what was then the top brand in Europe for consumer irrigation products under the Swedish brand's ownership. The brand currently operates an independent division of Husqvarna and is based in Ulm, a city in southern Germany.