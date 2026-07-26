4 Chainsaw & Outdoor Power Tool Brands Owned By Husqvarna

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Swedish company Husqvarna is one of the oldest still active companies in the sector, with a history that dates back to 1689. In the many centuries since then, it has established a reputation as a leading tool and chainsaw brand thanks to its wide range of excellent chainsaws suited to all sorts of users, be they residential owners looking to keep a yard clean or professionals in search of reliable, heavy-duty tools.

As with many brands that have been at the top of the game for a long time, those years have also seen Husqvarna acquire a bunch of other chainsaw and outdoor power tool brands. No, it's not been quite as active as, say, DeWalt and Craftsman owner Stanley Black and Decker, which owns more than 10 high-profile brands, but it's still made some notable acquisitions over the years to bolster its overall portfolio.

While they share a name, it's important to note that the Husqvarna tool brand and Husqvarna motorcycles are not the same company. Husqvarna sold its bike division in 1987 to Italian brand Cagiva. In 2013, Husqvarna Motorcycles was purchased by Austrian KTM Group, which became Pierer Mobility and, in 2026, Bajaj Mobility. That's a story for another time, though; For now, let's focus on the tool brands that Husqvarna owns.