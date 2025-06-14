What Is A Hover Mower And How Does It Work?

Hover mowers might look futuristic, but they've been around since 1964, thanks to the British company FlyMo. It's a type of lawn mower that floats on a cushion of air instead of rolling on wheels. An impeller under the deck sucks in air and pushes it down through vents, generating just enough force to lift the mower off the ground. This eliminates friction from wheels and lets you push the mower in any direction, not just forward and backward, and makes it especially good for small yards and uneven terrain, and tight corners.

While the air cushion handles maneuvering, a high-speed rotary blade underneath does the actual cutting. It's a simple setup: The motor powers both the blade and the impeller. Because some of that power is used to keep the mower hovering, hover mowers often aren't as powerful as wheeled models when it comes to cutting thick or overgrown grass.

This design has trade-offs, though. Because there's no rear roller, you can't mow stripes into your lawn. Also, because the mower hovers, it's harder to maintain a consistent cutting height compared to a wheeled model.