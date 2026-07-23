4 Gas-Powered Ryobi Products You Can Still Buy In 2026
Over the past couple of decades, Ryobi has become one of the most popular brands among major power tool manufacturers. It's done so largely without the benefit of market saturation, focusing the bulk of its sales through a long-standing exclusive partnership with The Home Depot. These days, the brand's lithium-ion-powered devices can be found in use by DIYers throughout the land.
Battery power has become the preferred power method for Ryobi over the years, with the brand now featuring multiple lithium-ion platforms to power the hundreds of tools in its lineup. Even though some of those tools are intended to deliver gas-level power in a lithium-ion package, Ryobi has developed its fair share of gas-powered tools over the years too. Given its hard pivot into the battery-powered arena, you might be surprised to learn that there are still a few well-rated Ryobi tools available to consumers that rely on fossil fuels.
That list is pretty limited, with many of the gas items listed in Ryobi's online outlet bearing the "Discontinued" label. As of this writing, there are just 10 items listed on Ryobi's site that are both available for purchase and powered by gasoline. There are quite a few product redundancies in that group as well. Here's a look at a few gas-powered Ryobi tools you can still buy today.
Cycle String Trimmer
The string trimmer is one of those devices that some backyard DIYers might tab as underrated. That is in no small part due to its versatility, with the trimmer — sometimes called a weed wacker — not only able to decimate grass and unwanted weeds in places your lawn mower can't reach, but also to trim back overgrowth along curbs and flower beds.
Ryobi has multiple styles of battery-powered string trimmers available if you're interested. If gas is your preferred method of power, there are only three options left in the Ryobi vaults. We're highlighting this 2 Cycle Dual String model largely because it fronts the best user rating of the three, with more than 3,200 customers awarding it 4.7 stars out of 5. The bulk of those reviews praise the trimmer for its power and versatility, while some claim durability concerns.
As far as versatility goes, this model is more adaptable than most, as it is designed to support multiple different heads from Ryobi's Expand-It product line, including an edger, blower, or tiller. It should go without saying that the gas-powered tool delivers plenty of punch in the yard, with its Zip Start carburetor making it easy to start the trimmer when it's time to work. Additionally, we should note that this trimmer will likely be louder than its battery counterparts, as gas-powered tools typically are. So, you may want to take that into account before you buy.
Cycle Jet Fan Blower
Noise is one of the things you'll need to consider with all the gas-powered items on this list. That's particularly true when it comes to leaf blowers, which tend to fall on the noisier side of the gas-powered tool market. Excessive noise is not one of the common complaints lodged by users of the 2 Cycle Jet Fan Blower, however, which has been rated 4.7 stars on the strength of just over 2,500 reviews.
As for what those users don't like about the blower, some noted issues with their units cutting off while in use, which is not uncommon with Ryobi blowers. Power and price point are among the more common points of praise, with several users also appreciating the blower's easy-start functionality. As for the device's power, the blower's 2-cycle engine and 3-stage fan produce up to 520 CFM of airflow and 160 MPH winds. Those numbers make it an easy pick for shoppers who need to blow excessive or wet leaves across their yard, or even heavy debris.
The handheld blower is also equipped with a variable speed trigger and cruise control function that makes it easy to adjust or maintain airflow to the needs of the moment. At present, Ryobi is selling the blower for $199, which is palatable enough if you find yourself in the market for a gas-powered blower. It's also backed by a 3-year limited warranty, and, according to Ryobi, earned Best Buy ratings from an independent consumer study.
Gas Pressure Washer
You may not think you need a pressure washer in your life. But if you're a homeowner with a lot of hardscaped surfaces around your property, such a tool could prove invaluable in helping to keep those surfaces looking fresh. Additionally, a pressure washer can also work wonders on dirty lawn furniture and fencing, and can even help strip old paint away when it's time for a fresh coat. On that subject, if you're in the market for a pressure washer, The Home Depot claims Ryobi is the #1 player in the game.
Yes, that claim turns up on the retailer's listing for Ryobi's gas-powered 3,300 PSI Pressure Washer. That device's impressive PSI and 2.4 GPM numbers are driven by a 212 cc engine with a .95 gallon fuel tank for extended runtimes. It also has an on-board soap tank and is equipped with a 35-foot hose and 12-inch flat-free wheels. You'll find 4 different nozzles in the box as well, including a 25-degree and a 40-degree attachment, one for using soap, and one best suited for second-story use.
Given that the 212 cc engine pumps 3,300 PSI of water through those nozzles, this pressure washer should handle most jobs around the house. While users have reported mechanical issues, fuel leaks, and wobbly wheels as problems with the device, most still agree it's a powerful machine that is as versatile as it is easy to use.
Portable Gas Generator
With weather getting more extreme, citizens are learning that having a generator on hand can be a very good thing when the power goes out. Lithium-ion-powered models are, of course, starting to become more popular among the offerings from the major generator manufacturers. But for those looking to power larger tools or smaller appliances in their homes amid a power outage, gas is still the smarter play, if only because you won't find yourself stumped for electricity when it's time to recharge those lithium-ion power packs.
Ryobi does indeed still sell gas-powered generators, with the Techtronic Industries-owned outfit listing 4,500W, 8,125W, and 9,500W models on its website. We're featuring the 8,125 model here largely because it is the best-rated of the three, with Ryobi shoppers giving it an impressive 4.6-star rating on the strength of 649 reviews. While some users reported performance issues, mechanical problems, and fluid leaks, far more users report that the generator performs well when pressed into use and has proven more durable than expected, particularly at the price point.
As for the price, the generator is currently listed at $861.42 through Ryobi. While Ryobi dubs it an 8,125W device, it should be noted that number is starting power, with the generator delivering 6,500W of running power, which are, in fact, different things. While that running power may not be enough to power everything you want, it should suffice as a short-term source for certain items. The generator is also outfitted with four 120-volt outlets for items that need plug-in power.