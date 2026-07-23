4 Gas-Powered Ryobi Products You Can Still Buy In 2026

Over the past couple of decades, Ryobi has become one of the most popular brands among major power tool manufacturers. It's done so largely without the benefit of market saturation, focusing the bulk of its sales through a long-standing exclusive partnership with The Home Depot. These days, the brand's lithium-ion-powered devices can be found in use by DIYers throughout the land.

Battery power has become the preferred power method for Ryobi over the years, with the brand now featuring multiple lithium-ion platforms to power the hundreds of tools in its lineup. Even though some of those tools are intended to deliver gas-level power in a lithium-ion package, Ryobi has developed its fair share of gas-powered tools over the years too. Given its hard pivot into the battery-powered arena, you might be surprised to learn that there are still a few well-rated Ryobi tools available to consumers that rely on fossil fuels.

That list is pretty limited, with many of the gas items listed in Ryobi's online outlet bearing the "Discontinued" label. As of this writing, there are just 10 items listed on Ryobi's site that are both available for purchase and powered by gasoline. There are quite a few product redundancies in that group as well. Here's a look at a few gas-powered Ryobi tools you can still buy today.