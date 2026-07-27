Not All Plug-In Hybrids Feel Luxurious: These 4 SUVs (And One Wagon) Do

Once seen purely as a transitional technology, plug-in hybrids have earned a reprieve as the shift to full electrification has stumbled. It's not difficult to understand why: by combining a gas engine with at least one electric motor, drivers get the convenience of some electric-only range but the flexibility of filling up at regular gas stations on road-trips, and with a smaller (and thus much cheaper) battery than in a full EV.

They're not perfect, mind. PHEVs have a reputation for complexity which is well-earned: there's both an ICE and an EV drivetrain sharing space under all that sheet metal. A "decent" electric range from a PHEV is around 40 miles, versus full EVs that can do hundreds. And then there's the price, with PHEVs typically costing a premium over their gas-only counterparts.

While we typically think of hybrids as fuel-sipping green options for the super frugal and eco-conscious, PHEV drivetrains can be found in some of the biggest (and most expensive, and most lavish) SUVs around. Question is, does adding some electrification to already-expensive vehicles make sense? Join me for a rundown through some of the most appealing high-end PHEVs on the market today.