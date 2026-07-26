5 Ways You Can Speed Up A Google Pixel Phone

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If you want the cleanest Android experience on any phone, then the Google Pixel is your answer. Motorola also gives you a clean Android interface, but the company's phones comes with some Motorola-specific features and software. However, despite running the purest version of Android, Google Pixel phones aren't immune to lag. Additionally, the in-house Tensor chipset, which isn't as capable as a Snapdragon chipset, starts to feel winded when you use your phone heavily. The good news is that what's dragging your Google Pixel down is probably not a hardware problem at all, but clutter that you can clear in a few simple steps.

Google Pixel is also an Android phone, and a lot of usual advice for making your Android phone faster also applies here. But Google's own software has some layers that most smartphone guides won't mention. For instance, AICore and Pixel's aggressive background AI processing are unique to this ecosystem. If you are also seeing your Pixel's storage close to full, it is worth knowing what actually happens if your phone runs out of storage. Spoiler alert! You won't just get simple "storage full" pop-ups; The performance of your phone will also go south.

None of the solutions below require you to root your phone or void a warranty. They mostly involve settings you might have walked past a hundred times without realizing what they were doing.