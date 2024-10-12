What Is Gemini Nano And How Does It Compare To Google's Other Gemini Models?

The rise of AI-powered services in the last few years have had a great impact on how we use technology in everyday life. From subtle use cases like serving personalized recommendations on platforms such as Netflix or YouTube, to leveraging the prowess of generative chatbots like ChatGPT for programming — artificial intelligence now has numerous uses.

In this race for a smarter future, we've seen big names in the industry unveil their own versions of generative AI assistants. OpenAI has ChatGPT, Facebook's parent company offers Meta AI, and Google just finished up rebranding Bard as Gemini. Most of these AI assistants come in a few different versions, like GPT-4 and GPT-4o — with each model excelling in slightly different areas.

We've also seen AI features slowly crawl into new smartphone releases — and Google's Gemini Nano promises to bring the goodness of AI on Android phones. For those not following the AI space closely, the Gemini family might be a little confusing to understand. Here's what Gemini Nano is, how it can be useful in the context of Android devices, and the way it's different from Google's other AI models.

