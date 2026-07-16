Honda Just Killed Its Only US EV (But Only Lease Deal Hunters Will Care)

Unfortunately, if all we or John Cena (the voice of Honda's commercials) can say about the Prologue is that it doesn't cost that much to lease, then it may have been doomed from the start. It's much less expensive per month to lease than other Hondas. But then again, it's not really a Honda. 308 miles of range is competitive, but doesn't put it on the top of any list. And it looks good, but it's not a standout EV like something from Hyundai or something sporty like the Mach-E.

The Civic, Accord, and CR-V are world standard commuting or family cars with various superlatives that make each model a perennial success. But the Prologue just didn't have the juice to keep up with the rest of the automaker's lineup. Even Honda seemed to be aware of the Prologue's limits: the GM collaboration was really only meant to act as a stopgap, until Honda's in-house electric platform arrived. That was to underpin the striking Honda 0 SUV and Honda 0 Saloon, only for those two planned vehicles to be unceremoniously ditched earlier this year.

As with every car, there was probably a small fan base that will mourn the loss of the Prologue, and everyone who currently owns or leases one will be left without an option to upgrade to a newer model if they want to stay with an electric car. For everyone else, we can wait and hope that Honda picks up the EV slack soon, maybe with a vehicle that has more Honda DNA.