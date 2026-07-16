Honda Just Killed Its Only US EV (But Only Lease Deal Hunters Will Care)
Honda confirmed today that after the 2026 model year, it will be killing off the Prologue, its only EV for the US market. When it launched, the Prologue was only sort of a Honda to begin with, instead sharing the vast majority of its electrified innards with the Chevy Blazer EV, a vehicle that General Motors hasn't even meaningfully updated in a while.
That's not to say the Prologue was a bad car, not by any means. It just wasn't the result of the maximum amount of effort Honda could have put towards making an entirely original EV. Still, with a maximum range of 308 miles and a starting MSRP of $39,900, the Prologue was (and still is) a competent EV.
But that did not translate to sales, or anyone really wanting to buy one, which is often an unfortunate reality of the automotive world. Last year, Honda sold 39,194 Prologues, making it the worst selling vehicle for the automaker (apart from the Prelude which had only been on sale for a small portion of 2025).
One reason to care
So with that departure, Honda only offers hybrids in the electrified field for the vast majority of the North American market (hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles are a different conversation entirely). No one particularly wants to see a car model get pulled from the shelves with no replacement, but given the low sales and general waning of EV interest (even with fickle gas prices), do we, the automotive public have any tangible reason to care?
Well, if you were hunting for a good lease deal, then maybe. At the time of writing this, July 16th, 2026, you can lease a Prologue for as low as $279 a month for 36 months. That's less than the current price to lease a CR-V and even an Accord Hybrid, for an electric SUV that's still plenty competent. Despite its rapidly oncoming demise, that's really not too bad of a deal. Even a Civic Hatchback Hybrid is more expensive per month.
Middle of the pack
Unfortunately, if all we or John Cena (the voice of Honda's commercials) can say about the Prologue is that it doesn't cost that much to lease, then it may have been doomed from the start. It's much less expensive per month to lease than other Hondas. But then again, it's not really a Honda. 308 miles of range is competitive, but doesn't put it on the top of any list. And it looks good, but it's not a standout EV like something from Hyundai or something sporty like the Mach-E.
The Civic, Accord, and CR-V are world standard commuting or family cars with various superlatives that make each model a perennial success. But the Prologue just didn't have the juice to keep up with the rest of the automaker's lineup. Even Honda seemed to be aware of the Prologue's limits: the GM collaboration was really only meant to act as a stopgap, until Honda's in-house electric platform arrived. That was to underpin the striking Honda 0 SUV and Honda 0 Saloon, only for those two planned vehicles to be unceremoniously ditched earlier this year.
As with every car, there was probably a small fan base that will mourn the loss of the Prologue, and everyone who currently owns or leases one will be left without an option to upgrade to a newer model if they want to stay with an electric car. For everyone else, we can wait and hope that Honda picks up the EV slack soon, maybe with a vehicle that has more Honda DNA.