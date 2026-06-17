Ford Mustang Mach-E Vs Hyundai Ioniq 5: Which Electric SUV Offers More At Its Price Point?

Crossover EVs are a competitive market with several models vying for driver dollars. Among the choices are the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Hyundai Ioniq 5, which feature similar asking prices. Ford's employee pricing campaign has the Mustang Mach-E starting at $35,818. Whereas the Ioniq 5 from Hyundai is bit less expensive with a starting price of $35,000 even.

In terms of what's selling, Ford moved 51,620 Mach-E vehicles in 2025. Hyundai's Ioniq 5 trailed behind at 44,789 units sold. However, Hyundai dropped its Ioniq 5 prices late in 2025 by as much as $10,000 in some cases, making its vehicles even more attractive. Ford offers four different Mach-E models with the top tier Rally starting at $54,469. Conversely, the Ioniq 5 comes in five different flavors with its highest-end XRT beginning at $46,275, an over $8,000 difference.

While the latest Mach-E features little change from previous iterations other than a California Special edition model, the team behind the Ioniq 5 have been busy. In 2025, Hyundai refreshed the model and the 2026 version has continued to up the ante. For instance, drivers will now get a combination charging cable that includes both level 1 and 2, an upgrade over previous offerings.