5 Common Problems With The Toyota Highlander

The Toyota Highlander (known as the Kluger in Australia) is one of those pretty stereotypical vehicles that people automatically picture in their minds. When you say "midsize crossover," the image that comes to mind is often that of a Highlander, and that's not necessarily a bad thing.

These are, for the most part, functional and reliable crossovers from beginning to end, and make no apologies nor compromises in that regard. From Day One, these cars all shared many common underpinnings with cars like the Camry, being essentially just bigger variants of those midsize sedans. They've been in production since model year 2001, and come in a variety of configurations ranging from basic FWD grocery-getters to comfortable hybrids. They've become so ubiquitous in city streets that you can find hundreds of them painted in the yellow livery of a New York taxicab.

However, like any vehicle, ubiquity doesn't save the Highlander from its host of problems, some of which are particularly severe. In this article, we've scoured the Internet and compiled a list of the most common dealbreakers — problems which can make or break a vehicle for the non-mechanically inclined.

We've decided to spread the information out across Highlanders around five years or older; apart from the earliest models, almost none of them are classics as of 2026, so you don't have to worry about common concerns with daily driving a classic car here. Obviously, we can't identify too many issues with brand-new models since they haven't been around long enough yet. Likewise, we won't discuss anything to do with user error, i.e. lack of maintenance or poor driving habits. These are all fundamental defects with the cars themselves. That said, let's get into it.