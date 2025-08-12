One Of The Worst Automotive Recalls In History Affected Over 100 Million Cars

There are plenty of examples of deadly car recalls that have affected millions of vehicles. From Ford's infamous Pinto with its exploding fuel tank to the General Motors ignition switch scandal, history has shown us that even the best manufacturers are not immune to making mistakes of epic proportions. Takata is a name that is a worthy addition to this hall of infamy. Unlike Ford and GM, though, Takata is not a car manufacturer — rather, it's better known as a manufacturer of airbags, which are supposed to keep drivers safe in case of an accident.

Unfortunately for Takata, rather than being a safety feature, its airbags were a danger to occupants. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Commission (NHTSA), Takata airbags are adversely affected by long-term exposure to humidity and high temperatures. In the worst cases, this can cause the airbags to explode upon deployment and throw metal debris around the cabin.

The NHTSA states that the recall affected approximately 67 million vehicles in the U.S. Worldwide, the number is thought to be about 100 million vehicles. This figure may yet rise, however, as it doesn't seem that this complex recall is over. This is witnessed by the June 2025 move by French authorities to recall 2.5 million vehicles, nearly two decades after the first recall in November 2008. Let's look at why Takata airbags are at the center of one of the worst automotive recalls in history.