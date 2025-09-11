Is It Safe To Keep Driving With The Oil Light On?

Your car's dashboard has a number of different warning lights and indicators. Any enterprising gearhead who has driven a lot of old cars can likely tell you how many times they have driven with the dashboard lit up like a Christmas tree. Some lights are a little vague, like the generic Check Engine Light which can mean almost anything, and others are quite specific like the battery light.

Both lights require attention if you aren't immediately aware of what's going wrong. If your car is acting fine in the moment, you can generally ignore a check engine light until you get a better idea of what's going on, especially if it's an older car. If you're driving along and the oil light rears its red and menacing head, you should take notice and take steps to rectify whatever the problem is as soon as possible.

It could be something as simple as low engine oil, or something as annoying to diagnose as low oil pressure. Since oil is the substance that most prevents your car's engine from destroying itself, you should do something about it. The oil light is not one you can typically ignore. Car engines are fine tuned to run as efficiently as possible on specific viscosities and weights of oil. It's not something you want to mess with.