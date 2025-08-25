What Does The W Stand For When It Comes To Engine Oil?

The numbers and letters on a bottle of motor oil can look like gibberish if you aren't sure how to decode them. 5W-30, 10W-40, 0W-20... What's this supposed to be telling you? Does the "W" stand for weight, weather, width, or what? In truth, the "W" doesn't represent any of those things. It stands for winter.

The letter "W" is tied directly to how the oil performs in colder conditions — especially during engine start-up, when lubrication is a really critical thing. The Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) created the viscosity rating system more than a century ago to standardize oil performance. (Viscosity, or a liquid's resistance to flow, essentially refers to the thickness of the oil.)

The first number you see on an oil bottle, followed by the "W," tells you how well the oil flows in cold weather. The lower the number before the "W," the thinner the oil will be (and the faster it'll circulate throughout the engine) in low temperatures. For example, a 0W-20 oil would flow more easily in freezing temperatures than a 10W-30. The faster the circulation, the less wear on your engine during those crucial first seconds after you start the car.