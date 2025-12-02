Can You Clean A Car's O2 Sensor? (And Why You Might Need To)

I live in New Jersey, one of the states that mandates inspection for all vehicles newer than 1995. My daily driver, a Jeep Cherokee, happens to be a 1996 model year with an OBD-II sensor, meaning I had to get that inspection sticker like any other new car. As anyone who daily drives a classic car will tell you, while dailying classics can be quite feasible — even practical, it's hardly without its issues. One of those, in my case, being emissions.

The problem stems from a little device hooked up to your car's emissions control system, called the oxygen sensor (or simply O2 sensor for short). Their purpose is to measure how much oxygen is left unburnt in the exhaust, sending the signal back to the engine so it can adjust the air-fuel mixture accordingly. And mine failed, so I had to do something, otherwise I would fail the inspection. I was basically broke and couldn't afford a replacement at the time. So instead, I took the thing out, sprayed some carb cleaner on it, wiped it down, and put it back in. It actually managed to pass, by some miracle, but it wasn't a cure-all. Ultimately, the O2 sensor was 25 years old and was well past its expiration date.

These systems can (and will) fail, and unfortunately, cleaning them won't make them new again. As a former mechanic and professional driver, I wish I could recommend that; however, it's ultimately better to replace them if you can. But if you're in a pinch and need your car inspected, or your car's running roughly and you suspect a bad O2 sensor, here's how you can clean it off and check if it's the source of your woes or not.