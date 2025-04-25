What Makes The Dodge Hellcat Whine? (And Can You Make It Louder?)
A whiney engine sound is often associated with EVs nowadays, but the real pioneers of noisy powerplants are American muscle cars featuring superchargers. While early superchargers date back to the 1920s, it wasn't until the performance car boom of the 1980s and 1990s — with forced induction systems appearing in models like the Chevrolet Corvette and Ford Mustang — that the whine truly became famous. The 1973 Ford Falcon featured as the Interceptor in the original "Mad Max" film particularly popularized it.
However, fast forward to today, and it's Dodge vehicles that are perhaps most prominently known for their scream, thanks in part to the "Fast and Furious" movie franchise prominently featuring Hellcat cars. However, it's not just the Charger and Challenger — any Dodge equipped with the supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi Hellcat V8 engine makes that sound, including the big boys like the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat and Ram 1500 TRX.
What exactly creates that beloved whine? Let's take a closer look.
It's all thanks to that IHI supercharger
That distinctive whining sound in a Dodge Charger Hellcat actually comes from its IHI supercharger, and not the engine itself. Specifically, it's the Roots-style twin-screw unit mounted atop the engine. Most Hellcats use either a 2.4L, or the larger 2.7L IHI supercharger, and both produce that signature high-pitched whine.
The sound gets generated by the supercharger's rotors rapidly spinning and compressing incoming air, forcing it into the engine. These rotors crank up speeds over 14,000 rpm, and the tight tolerances between their meshing lobes create a gear-like whine that gets louder under load. The bigger 2.7L variant found in the Redeye and Demon variants pushes even more boosted air, increasing both pressure and whine volume.
That said, it's not just the supercharger — the bypass valve, throttle body, and intake tract shape the overall sound profile, too. Dodge purposely leaves most of this raw noise unfiltered to amplify the cars' menacing vibe.
But can you make the Hellcat louder?
All said, it's a devilishly attractive sound, and many enthusiasts simply can't get enough of it. If you're one of those, you'll be pleased to know there are ways to make your Dodge Hellcat scream even louder, thanks to mods.
For instance, swapping out the stock air intake for an open-style cold air intake (CAI) can significantly boost the supercharger's whine. Brands like JLT, Legmaker, and BWoody offer systems designed to further improve airflow while also reducing sound insulation. One Dodge Charger Hellcat 2021 owner reported that their JLT CAI without the heat shield made the supercharger "scream" like never before.
Then, there's the insulation pad under the hood that helps dampen engine noises. Ditching it lets more of the delightful racket escape. You also get purpose-built products like the Foster Supercharger Whine Mod that channel the singing directly into the cabin.
Of course, with Dodge discontinuing the Challenger and Charger, that iconic wail may become even more coveted by fans. But there's a glimmer of hope — rumors are swirling about the return of the Hemi V8. Last month, Mopar insiders claimed that the engine family would restart production this August at Stellantis' Dundee plant in Michigan.