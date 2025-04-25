What Makes The Dodge Hellcat Whine? (And Can You Make It Louder?)

A whiney engine sound is often associated with EVs nowadays, but the real pioneers of noisy powerplants are American muscle cars featuring superchargers. While early superchargers date back to the 1920s, it wasn't until the performance car boom of the 1980s and 1990s — with forced induction systems appearing in models like the Chevrolet Corvette and Ford Mustang — that the whine truly became famous. The 1973 Ford Falcon featured as the Interceptor in the original "Mad Max" film particularly popularized it.

However, fast forward to today, and it's Dodge vehicles that are perhaps most prominently known for their scream, thanks in part to the "Fast and Furious" movie franchise prominently featuring Hellcat cars. However, it's not just the Charger and Challenger — any Dodge equipped with the supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi Hellcat V8 engine makes that sound, including the big boys like the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat and Ram 1500 TRX.

What exactly creates that beloved whine? Let's take a closer look.