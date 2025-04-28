How Often Should You Drive A Classic Car? (And Why?)

Owning a classic car poses some issues that might not be immediately obvious when you're on the outside looking in. For instance, let's say you plan on keeping the car long-term but don't want to accrue miles for one reason or another. Maybe it's a show car, or it's particularly rare and as such costly to repair. There are a variety of reasons why these cars often get parked for long stretches of time, but what does this inactivity do to the car, and how often should you take it out for a spin to help curtail these effects?

To begin, we must first establish what's meant by "driving." It may sound a bit redundant, but it's important to distinguish between simply warming up the car and actually using it as it's mechanically intended. Cars are engineered and built for regular use, and most work best when they are driven regularly under normal conditions. Some of the more eccentric vehicles out there may not be daily commuters, but the majority of cars you see on today's roads are designed for frequent use.

The same philosophy applies to classic cars as well, dating all the way back to the pioneering days of motoring. Henry Ford designed the Model T as an affordable and accessible commuter car, and the bulk of the cars sold since then have followed that template. For most production cars, it's best to take them out at least once a month and drive for at least 10-15 minutes.

