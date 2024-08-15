6 Ways To Repel Rodents From Making Your Car's Engine Their Home

Pests come in all shapes and sizes, but none quite make our skin crawl like rodents — a group of mammals that includes rats, mice, squirrels, and chipmunks, that are characterized by their continuously growing set of teeth that must be regularly worn down by chewing and gnawing. Wherever mankind reigns supreme, you can bet that swarms of these critters are nearby. Having readily adapted to life alongside humans, many rodents can be pests, raiding our homes, farms, and businesses with devastating results. And if you think your car is safe from these mini marauders, think again.

Our vehicles provide the space, comfort, and safety rodents need to nest and breed, especially during the coldest times of year. Rodents can cause extreme damage to your car, as they'll be chewing on wires and pipes to keep their teeth in check, leading to expensive and potentially life-threatening electrical problems. Likewise, any stored food or nest material gathered can plug up ducts. Worst of all, rodents can carry harmful diseases and pests that will have a damaged engine be the least of your worries.

Ultimately, the best measure to keep your car free of rodents is to stop them from entering in the first place. Thankfully, doing so mainly requires some careful attention and reworking of certain habits. It's never a bad time to load up on prevention tips, so here are six ways to repel rodents from nesting in your car engine.

