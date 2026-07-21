10 Of The Most Reliable Engines Built In The Past Decade

There is a bitter unfairness that reliable engines tend to face. Having a dependable engine is like plumbing – and as boring too – because you won't notice that you have it, but you'll certainly notice if it's gone. No teenager is going to put a poster of a Toyota inline-four car on their bedroom wall – that space is reserved for the screaming, temperamental performance vehicles only. We believe that those engines do have their place in the world of auto enthusiasts, but the truly great engine is the one that starts every morning for 15 years, surviving neglect and abuse with a happy daily burble. It isn't glamorous, but its a heroism that has gone under or even unappreciated in most cases to the point where reliable motors are becoming rarer than ever before.

As more and more technologies are introduced into engines laden with complicated systems, more failure points are introduced. Every new sensor is a potential failure point for any number of reasons, which is why the most reliable modern engines tend to be the simplest ones. Of course, there are certain components that can't be avoided, such as the oxygen sensor and the or mass air flow (MAF) sensor, but in general, keeping fancy electronics to a minimum seems to be the playbook for the most bulletproof engines. With that said, here are the most reliable engines that automakers have made in the past 10 years – which you'll see many examples of on the road.