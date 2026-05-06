Ford Coyote 5.0 Engine Oil Consumption: The Gen 3 Intake Valve Problem Explained

Taking your vehicle in for an oil change is often nothing more than a mundane task. But sometimes, you can get a surprise you weren't expecting. This was the case for many drivers when they took their Ford Mustang GT or F-150 with the Coyote 5.0 engine in to get their oil changed. Several drivers soon found out that their motor was burning more oil than it should've been due to an oil consumption issue that affected certain Ford Gen 3 engines from model years 2018 through 2020.

Despite being one of the best V8 engines ever made, the Coyote engine has had some issues, at least for certain vehicle model years. As Ford reported in a 2019 Technical Service Bulletin to dealerships, affected engines could consume over one quart of oil every 3,000 miles, with no visible leaks. The bulletin states that this issue could occur because the engine is creating a strong internal vacuum when fuel injection is temporarily reduced during deceleration. As a result, oil is pulled out of the crankcase and into the combustion chamber.

Ford instructed dealerships to inspect vehicles for any leaks, as this would indicate a different problem. If there were no leaks, dealerships were to drain the engine oil and replace the filter before refilling it and reprogramming a system called Powertrain Control Module. Depending on the model year, techs may have been directed to install an updated engine oil level indicator as well.