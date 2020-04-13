New Toyota Harrier lands in Japan in June

Toyota has an SUV that it offers in Japan only called the Harrier, and the automaker has announced a new version will be coming to Japan sometime in June. Toyota says that the purpose of the SUV has always been to focus on quality rather than relying on utility and numerical performance. Toyota wanted to create an SUV that has “a unique presence that fills the heart with its elegance.”

The new Harrier has “sharp and fearless styling” through the continuity of lines flowing from the upper grill through the headlamps. The vehicle offers a simple structure with a dynamically changing body cross-section that creates a rich expressiveness and provides a sense of movement. Toyota says the vehicle has a narrowed coupe cabin with sports car-like wheel housings that extend from the sides of the body “giving a sense of ruggedness to the rear view.”

The Harrier is offered in seven colors, including Precious Black Pearl. Inside the vehicle has a center console with a “wide and imposing impression of a horse’s saddle.” The instrument panel within the edges of the saddle presents a “generous breadth.” The dash extends from the instrument panel to the door trims on either side.

The Interior also has tactile synthetic leather and bentwood-inspired wood tones and piping throughout to present an air of quality. For the first time, the panorama roof of the SUV has electric shades and electro-chromatic windows. The Interior uses low-contrast browns, grays, and black colors to give a “mature and chic” look.

The vehicle uses the TNGA (GA-K) platform for the basic structure and uses a suspension optimized for a ride that’s “solid and graceful.” Other features include Active Cornering assist meant to prevent understeer during cornering. The vehicle also has electric power steering and uses the latest Toyota Dynamic Force Engine and Direct Shift-CVT. The vehicle also offers the Toyota Hybrid System II and will come in all-wheel drive.