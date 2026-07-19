5 Common Problems With Drum Brakes

Brakes are arguably the most important single system on any vehicle, perhaps along with tires. After all, it doesn't matter how powerful your engine is or how well your car is planted — if you can't stop, you're no longer in a car, you're in a missile.

Brake systems are fairly simple and intuitive if you understand how they work. In most cars, when you press on the brake pedal, it acts on the brake master cylinder. This applies pressure to your brake fluid, which is incompressible. This brake fluid then acts upon the brakes themselves, squeezing them against the working surfaces and using friction to slow the car down. It's not the only braking method — systems like Brembo's non-hydraulic Sensify are out there in various stages of development, but the hydraulic system is by far the most common.

On the other end of the scale from Sensify, a drum brake appears quite complicated at a glance — when you open it up, there's a bunch of springs, a cylinder, and inner surfaces. Let's break it down.

Imagine a spinning bowl. You put your hands on the inside of the bowl — your hands are the brake shoes. You push outward and use your hands to slow the bowl down — that's what the wheel cylinder does. A drum brake is just two big half-moon shoes being forced up against a bowl. Likewise, the parking brake has a cable that pushes the shoes outward through its own actuator, acting like a secondary brake pedal. Now that we have a basic understanding, here's what can go wrong.