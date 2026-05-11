This Non-Hydraulic Brake System Will Make Modern Production Car History

At the core of the modern car braking system is hydraulics. When you press down on your brake pedal, the force of your foot pushing down is multiplied via one of the many different types of brake fluid. The fluid is incompressible, meaning that when the pedal pushes a car's master cylinder piston, it pushes fluid through the brake lines, which then applies pressure to another cylinder piston on each wheel's caliper. This applies the brakes evenly and brings the vehicle to a stop. Overall, this system is effective, hence its widespread adoption, but brake technology is rapidly evolving. This new braking method still uses a pedal for input, albeit without the presence of hydraulics.

This historic fluid-free step in automotive braking technology comes from Brembo and is called Sensify. The company told The Drive that vehicles with Sensify are already on the way from an unspecified major manufacturer.

As the company explains, this braking system does away with hydraulics entirely, instead relying on actuators attached to each wheel's caliper and electrical signals sent throughout the system to ensure brake effectiveness and responsiveness once the pedal is pressed. The company explained the system's software monitors each wheel and its brakes independently, this way it can best adjust and respond to the needs of any given wheel and the terrain it's driving over at a given time.

All in all, Sensify sounds like a true automotive game-changer. Brembo has made some further eyebrow-raising claims about the technology, giving customers an idea of where to set their expectations once Sensify brakes hit the road.