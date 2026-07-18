If You Call These Cars JDM, You've Been Getting It Wrong

Japanese Domestic Market, better known as JDM — it's a title which carries weight in the United States, without any doubt. People take pride in having something otherwise unobtainable here, myself included — I imported my JDM R34 Skyline last year, so I'm as guilty as anyone else. And even well before then, I always found myself fascinated by the fact that the same car can have two completely different configurations depending on the region, and that extends well beyond which side the steering wheel is on.

Take the Honda Accord Euro-R, for example, with its distinctive "Red-Top" H22A engine — despite the name, it's actually only sold in Japanese markets. There's a mystique behind cars like that; we want what we can't have, put simply. It's likely why you see a lot of rebadges as well. Think of the Acura to Honda Integra or NSX, for example, or front-end swapping a 240 to make it a Silvia lookalike. Frankly, as a girl who's been actively involved in the automotive culture for around three decades now, I've seen a lot of this. But just because you have a JDM front end doesn't make it a JDM car.

That's not always a bad thing, though. It took me two months to get a water pump because Nissan never sold the RB engine stateside, so I have to buy my parts directly from Nissan's warehouse in Japan. It's a huge pain, especially if you're dailying the car like I do. A good way to circumvent that is to get a USDM car that looks like a JDM car — but that also causes some confusion (sometimes by design). Let's take a look at a few examples of this.