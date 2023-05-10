10 JDM Cars With The Lowest Maintenance Costs

The demand for JDM cars continues to grow every year, as more enthusiasts who grew up idolizing them start to reach the age where they can afford to buy one for themselves. As a result, many have seen dramatic rises in value over the past few years, meaning the days of true bargain JDMs are largely now gone. If you're going to be spending a significant chunk of money buying a JDM car in the first place, the last thing you want is to be hit with sky-high maintenance costs once it's actually in your garage. It's one of the biggest problems that first-time JDM buyers can face, but luckily there are plenty of models that are still both affordable to buy and very cheap to maintain.

It's worth noting that the cost of maintenance can vary a lot based on the individual condition of your car and how well the previous owner looked after it. With that in mind, it's always best to buy the best condition example of a car that you can afford, to try and minimize the chance of costly problems arising from previous improper maintenance. Assuming you don't get unlucky though, these ten JDM cars should all prove to be not only the cheapest to keep maintained but also great to own and drive.