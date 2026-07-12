11 Of The Top Home Depot Summer Items You Can Buy

The GE Profile Smart French Door Refrigerator is made with a four-door design that offers a total storage capacity of 29 cubic feet, so you can store all your vegetables, frozen food, fruits, and beverages in one place. One notable feature is its compatibility with your smart home setup — it pairs to your smartphone via the SmartHQ app to let you manage settings like Turbo Cool, Turbo Freeze, and more. Additionally, you can adjust the temperature of the drawer to one of four settings: 29 degrees, 33 degrees, 37 degrees, or 42 degrees, based on what you are storing there. You also get a removable bin caddy for better organization or to use as a divider in the drawer.

Other than these, this smart refrigerator is made of stainless steel with a fingerprint-resistant finish, making it easy to wipe clean with a simple stroke. For $2,799, following a $1,600 discount, you also get an advanced water filter built into the refrigerator that reduces more than 50 impurities to provide cleaner drinking water. Plus, the integrated dispenser automatically fills the container to the top while you carry out other tasks in the kitchen.

The product is rated 4.5 stars by 11,041 reviewers, who loved the smart design of the refrigerator and the fact that it offers dedicated sections for bottles, snacks, and much more for easy access.