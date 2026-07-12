11 Of The Top Home Depot Summer Items You Can Buy
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Home Depot, founded in 1978, is the largest home improvement retailer globally, operating more than 2,300 stores across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. It sells a range of home electronics, appliances, power tools, and more. The store offers sales and discounts every now and then, and lets customers shop either online or in stores, based on their preference.
While there are plenty of products listed for every season and event, we picked the top Home Depot summer items that you can buy on the platform. Many of them are also discounted, making them worth considering. All these selections have a customer score of at least 4.3 out of 5, along with positive comments and reviews that highlight their quality and functionality. Note that all these prices are true at the time of writing and may vary depending on the date or promotion.
Traeger Pro Series 34-Pellet Grill and Smoker
Summer is one of those seasons that's perfect for BBQ lovers to take their gear outdoors and grill delicious, juicy pieces of their favorite meat for everyone to enjoy. The Traeger Pro Series 34-Pellet Grill and Smoker offers a cooking space of 884 square inches, so you can cook, grill, bake, or braise large quantities of food. This grill uses a wood-burning mechanism to produce heat, so the meat keeps its original flavor along with the distinct smoky character of real wood grilling. There's a wired thermometer to help you keep track of the current temperature inside the grill; hence, you can cook different types of meat to the desired level of doneness.
In addition, it features two large and two small wheels for easy transportation, while the overall design is weatherproof, so you can grill worry-free across different weather conditions. The hopper comes with an 18-pound capacity, which is enough to hold pellets for an entire night of cooking. You can buy this pellet grill at Home Depot for $499.99, following a massive $230 reduction from the original price. It stands at a 4.4-star rating from 4,311 reviewers who found it to be a decent grill for outdoor summer gatherings with an easy cleanup.
GE Profile Smart French Door Refrigerator
The GE Profile Smart French Door Refrigerator is made with a four-door design that offers a total storage capacity of 29 cubic feet, so you can store all your vegetables, frozen food, fruits, and beverages in one place. One notable feature is its compatibility with your smart home setup — it pairs to your smartphone via the SmartHQ app to let you manage settings like Turbo Cool, Turbo Freeze, and more. Additionally, you can adjust the temperature of the drawer to one of four settings: 29 degrees, 33 degrees, 37 degrees, or 42 degrees, based on what you are storing there. You also get a removable bin caddy for better organization or to use as a divider in the drawer.
Other than these, this smart refrigerator is made of stainless steel with a fingerprint-resistant finish, making it easy to wipe clean with a simple stroke. For $2,799, following a $1,600 discount, you also get an advanced water filter built into the refrigerator that reduces more than 50 impurities to provide cleaner drinking water. Plus, the integrated dispenser automatically fills the container to the top while you carry out other tasks in the kitchen.
The product is rated 4.5 stars by 11,041 reviewers, who loved the smart design of the refrigerator and the fact that it offers dedicated sections for bottles, snacks, and much more for easy access.
Windmill Smart Inverter Window Air Conditioner
With the Windmill Smart Inverter Window Air Conditioner, you can enjoy a quiet cooling experience, as it can operate at noise levels as low as 42 decibels, which is much less bothersome, as mentioned by customers in the review section. Rated at 12,000 BTUs, it can efficiently cool a space up to 550 square feet, making it ideal for medium to large rooms. Plus, downloading the Windmill Air app on your smartphone gives you easy control over the AC unit from the palm of your hand, while it can also integrate with Alexa or Google Assistant to give you hands-free control.
Moreover, there are three cooling modes — cool, eco, and fan — along with three fan speeds to choose from. This Windmill AC features a magnetic front panel that can be removed easily to access the filter for effective cleaning. And the dual filtration process, enabled by a mesh filter and an activated carbon filter, minimizes odors while also filtering airborne particles for cleaner air output. Priced at $549 following a $50 discount, this inverter AC holds a rating of 4.5 from 3,732 Home Depot customers.
WestingHouse Portable Generator
The WestingHouse Portable Generator is one of the best sellers on Home Depot, sitting at a staggering score of 4.9 from 7,871 reviewers. This powerful generator can run on either gasoline or propane and can run for up to 19 hours on a 9.5-gallon gas tank. You can keep track of the fuel levels via the built-in fuel gauge, while the unit automatically shuts down when the oil runs low to prevent wear and tear.
It can deliver a peak power output of 13,000 watts when running on gasoline to operate power-consuming appliances such as refrigerators and ACs, while the running output can go up to 10,500 watts. Meanwhile, the peak output with propane is 12,500 watts with a running output of 9,500 watts. Consequently, you can power heavy-duty appliances even if the electricity is out, thanks to the inclusion of a 500cc Westinghouse engine. The push-button electric start makes the generator easy to start, while the fuel selector switch helps you select between the two fuel sources.
Additionally, the generator has a VFT display that keeps you updated with the voltage output, frequency, and any maintenance action that needs to be taken. And for transportation, there are wheels and a handlebar. Those who used the unit mentioned it to be a reliable powerhouse for their homes that starts quickly and can handle the power supply for the entire house.
Milwaukee M18 Fuel Walk Behind Self-Propelled Mower
Backyards and gardens tend to come alive in summer, with lush greenery and freshness that require regular maintenance. The Milwaukee M18 Fuel Walk Behind Self-Propelled Mower is a battery-powered machine that helps maintain your lawn, thanks to its 21-inch steel cutting deck that covers a larger area with each pass. You can set it to a cutting height of between one and four inches for convenient use. Pairing the mower with two M18 RedLithium Forge HD12.0 batteries provides about 60 minutes of nonstop runtime, enough to cover half an acre of land.
In addition, you can set the speed between zero and four miles per hour to match your walking speed. It can handle three kinds of grass management techniques — mulching, bagging, and side discharge — while the high-lift mode supports the cutting of thick or damp grass. The machine has built-in LED lights on the sides and the front to improve visibility in low-light conditions. Being one of the top-rated products on Home Depot, the lawn mower has garnered 4.5 stars from 1,890 reviews. You can purchase it for $999 after a $200 discount for your next yard project.
LG Smart Front Load Washer
The LG Smart Front Load Washer can take care of washing clothes for the entire family since it comes with a 4.5-cubic-foot capacity to accommodate large piles of dirty laundry. The Allergiene Cycle feature makes use of steam to remove pet hair and dust mites from fabrics, while the TurboWash 360 feature uses five jets placed at different angles to target the clothes from multiple directions for effective cleaning in about 30 minutes. Thus, you can save time with this summer purchase.
Moreover, the washer can connect with the ThinQ Care app on your phone to activate different features, such as picking the compatible drying cycle. Not only that, but with the integration of AI technology, this LG machine automatically decides the correct wash motions and settings based on the load and fabric for an optimal wash cycle. However, if you want to clean a small pile of clothes, go with the SpeedWash cycle, which can get the job done within 15 minutes.
Having a rating of 4.5 from 3,789 reviews, it has received praise for its quick wash cycles, large capacity, and smooth, quiet operation. Buying it from Home Depot will get you a $420 discount, with the current price being $879.
Simpson Gas Pressure Washer
Built with a Honda GX270 engine, the Simpson Gas Pressure Washer can generate 4,000 PSI of water pressure at a water flow rate of 3.5 gallons per minute. It has various use cases, such as cleaning driveways, commercial trailers, outdoor walls, and more. The machine features two 13-inch wheels to move smoothly across different types of terrain. Furthermore, there's a 50-foot steel-braided hose for an extended reach into deep and narrow spaces, which is also resistant to abrasion, kinks, and UV damage. Besides, the pressure washer has a powder-coated finish, which gives it protection from corrosion, thereby ensuring durability.
You get five quick-connect spray nozzle tips — 0-degree, 15-degree, 25-degree, 40-degree, and soap — all designed for different applications and spray intensities. Up for sale at $999 following a $100 discount at Home Depot, the product sits at a 4.3-star score gathered from 1,643 customers who loved its cleaning power for demanding tasks.
Maytag Vented Electric Dryer
The Maytag Vented Electric Dryer is designed to dry your clothes after a washing cycle. With a 7-cubic-foot capacity, it can hold large loads of clothes in a single batch, while the dedicated Wrinkle Prevent Phase protects the clothes against wrinkles, which are frustrating to get rid of, honestly. The machine signals you once the laundry has finished drying so you don't forget to take the clothes out of the dryer.
Furthermore, there's a side-swing door that's easy to open, plus the stainless steel drum has a powder-coated finish to keep the product safe from rust and corrosion. The 1/4-horsepower motor efficiently dries the clothes in no time. This electric dryer is currently available at Home Depot for $579, following a $64 reduction from its original price. It has garnered 9,855 reviews on the platform, earning an average score of 4.5, with customers noting that it maintains the freshness of their clothes and operates with minimal noise and vibration.
GE Garage Ready Upright Freezer
The GE Upright Freezer is made with the needs of your garage in mind, offering a 21.3-cubic-foot capacity to store all your essentials. Inside, it has a sliding freezer basket, three freezer door bins, and four wire shelves for easy organization of snacks, drinks, canned food, and more. It has a height of 76.5 inches and a width of 28.9 inches to occupy as little space as possible in the garage while leaving room for other garage tools.
You can maintain the internal temperature using the temperature control panel — with the operating temperature range lying between -10 and 15 degrees Fahrenheit — and the internal shelves and compartments are well-lit with LED lights that automatically turn on once you open the door. With this freezer, your food stays frozen for up to 48 hours even in case of unexpected electricity shutdowns so that it does not go bad. Moreover, the freezer door has a glossy finish to add a sleek outlook in the garage.
Rated at 4.6 from 7,416 reviewers, this garage-ready freezer is among the best sellers on Home Depot and has sat well among users for its frost-free feature and the ability to maintain consistent temperatures. This must-have Home Depot product for your home garage can be grabbed for $749, given the $370 discount on its original price.
GE Top Load Washer
Rated 4.3 from 6,164 reviews, the GE Top Load Washer can be bought from Home Depot at a $260 discount, for a price of $589. It is made with a 4.5-cubic-foot capacity to wash large piles of clothes in a single load, and you can use the Wash Boost feature, where the machine adds an extra 15 minutes of cleaning time and increases the soaking power to get rid of tough stains or the agitation power for heavily soiled clothes — the mode can be selected via the control knob.
There are various other controls besides this, such as the option to choose the kind of clothes you are washing, like delicates or activewear, so the cleaning intensity is chosen accordingly, and the choice to pick the temperature level ranging from cold to warm for the wash cycle. Moreover, a single press of the Deep Fill button can add up to three gallons of water, while continuously pressing it can take the water quantity up to 26 gallons. This top-load washer has a dual-action agitator to offer better circulation and turnover of the clothes for efficient cleaning.
Also, choosing the Sanitize option boosts the detergent's strength with Oxi additives to remove bacteria from your clothes, helping keep them fresh. Keep track of the washing cycle via the LED light indicators on the top panel so you know when to take the laundry out of the drum.
Milwaukee M18 Fuel Leaf Blower Kit
A leaf blower is an essential tool when it comes to maintaining your outdoor gardens, backyards, driveways, workshops, and more. Coming from one of the major power tool brands, the Milwaukee M18 Fuel Leaf Blower Kit, priced at $339 following a $100 reduction at Home Depot, is capable of generating 500 CFM of airflow and a speed of 120 MPH with 12.2 Newtons of blowing force to clean away stubborn dust, fallen leaves, and grass from the target area. You can control the airflow via the variable speed trigger depending on the task, plus it works at noise levels of 54 decibels to reduce annoyance.
In addition, the integration of RedLink Plus Intelligence offers the tool overload and overheat protection for longevity. This handheld leaf blower can reach full throttle in less than a second to achieve maximum effectiveness and is compatible with different nozzle attachments, such as tapered, flat, or angled nozzles for various kinds of cleaning. In the kit, you get the leaf blower along with an M18 RedLithium Forge HD12.0 battery and a charger to save you from additional purchases. This Milwaukee power tool from the M18 collection is rated at 4.4 stars by 1,798 customers who loved its power delivery.
Methodology
There are tons of popular and underrated Home Depot products currently on sale this summer; however, we picked the ones that matched our criteria. For example, all the products here have a minimum rating of 4.3 based on at least 1,000 customer reviews. Moreover, the tools and appliances featured here are offered at a minimum discount of $50, so you can save on your purchase.
This list includes summer essentials that are commonly purchased around this time of the year due to seasonal demand, such as refrigerators, washing machines, ACs, and outdoor maintenance tools.