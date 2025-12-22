Who Actually Owns Home Depot?

For many, The Home Depot is synonymous with its famous founders: Bernie Marcus and Arthur Blank. As it turns out, the reality is more complicated than that, not to mention more corporate. While Marcus and Blank created the home improvement giant after being fired from a rival retailer in the late 1970s, they no longer hold controlling stakes in the company they launched. Today, Home Depot is a publicly traded corporation primarily owned by large institutional investors, not its founders.

Home Depot was founded in 1978 after Marcus and Blank were dismissed from Handy Dan Home Improvement, a regional chain in the southwest United States. While there, the two had begun toying with the idea of massive warehouse-style stores with low prices, lots of inventory, and knowledgeable employees who could guide customers through their projects. This was years before you could get deals on tools at Costco.

After being fired, they teamed with co-founders and investors Ken Langone and Pat Farrah to open the first two Home Depot stores in Atlanta. The early days were rocky, as is often the case, but the concept obviously went on to blow up in a major way. By 1981, Home Depot went public. This was the first step toward a gradual shift away from founder ownership.