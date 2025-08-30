4 Of The Best Costco Tools Worth Adding To Your Tool Box (According To Reviews)
It doesn't matter whether you're a professional tradesperson, a dedicated DIYer, a casual hobbyist, a homeowner, or a renter — virtually everyone can benefit from having access to a basic set of tools. Even if your job doesn't require you to use tools, owning a handful of essential items can be extremely valuable for quick fixes, and being able to tackle a basic repair on your own may even save you a considerable amount of time and money.
When it comes to investing in tools, though, there are a huge number of options. Most people who don't use tools professionally won't need expensive, professional-tier products. However, deciding on a brand can be tricky, and it's still wise to look for moderately high-quality products. While numerous stores sell decent-quality tools for relatively affordable prices, one name that may surprise you is Costco. The warehouse store is known primarily for its member-only locations, bulk products, and affordable prices. Many people shop at Costco to buy things like paper towels, groceries, and other necessities in bulk, allowing them to save money over time. However, Costco also sells a handful of tools.
The warehouse store's tool inventory is, admittedly, less expansive than dedicated hardware stores like Lowe's or Home Depot. That said, Costco does sell a surprising number of tools, including things like battery-powered lawn mowers, power scrubbers, and more. We wanted to learn more about Costco's tool inventory and what customers have to say about these products. So, we checked out the site and found four gadgets that come with excellent ratings. We based our selection on product features, price, and user reviews, but we'll cover our methodology later. For now, here are four of the best Costco tools worth adding to your collection, according to reviews.
Hoto 40-piece household tool kit
As mentioned, pretty much everyone needs access to at least a few basic tools. Some of the most essential tools that virtually everyone should keep in their kit include things like screwdrivers, a hammer, wrenches, a tape measure, a flashlight, pliers, and a knife. While these gadgets won't enable you to tackle every home improvement, DIY, or repair job you encounter, they will help you perform a sizable chunk of basic jobs. That includes things like hanging picture frames, handling minor plumbing issues, and replacing outlet covers. Even if you never plan to use your tools, it's better to own a decent, cheap set and never need them than to desperately need a basic tool and have to pay a contractor instead.
Fortunately, you can grab a Hoto 40-piece Household Tool Kit from Costco to cover most of your bases. The set includes most of the essential items you should have in your household tool collection and includes pieces like an electric screwdriver with built-in LED light and numerous bits, a hammer, a tape measure, a set of pliers with wire cutters, a flexible extension, and a box cutter. All of the tools come contained in a latching carrying case, which features integrated compartments to store things like nails and screws. The electric screwdriver is capable of driving up to 600 screws on a single charge and includes a rechargeable battery with USB-C charging. The Hoto kit is ideal for homeowners and could help you knock out household tasks, like assembling furniture and hanging picture frames. It costs $38.99 and comes with excellent customer ratings, boasting 4.8 out of 5 stars based on 40 user reviews.
Greenworks 80-volt chainsaw
A chainsaw may not be the first type of tool you imagine when contemplating essential gadgets. While many people think of chainsaws as being professional tools used by lumberjacks, firefighters, and landscapers, these devices are actually highly useful. Even non-pros can benefit from owning one, especially if they live in a more rural environment or somewhere prone to extreme weather. A chainsaw can be an excellent way to knock out home projects, like clearing brush or felling trees, and it can also be an extremely handy tool to keep on hand during storm season.
If you're interested in picking up a solid homeowner's electric chainsaw, you may want to consider the Greenworks 80V 18" 2.5Kw Chainsaw, available at Costco. The tool features an 18-inch bar and chain, making it robust enough to tackle everything from light shrubbery to larger trees with diameters up to roughly 16 inches. An automatic chain lubrication mechanism reduces maintenance time, while an integrated chain brake contributes to secure operation. The 2.5Kw brushless motor provides power outputs equal to those of a 50cc gas model, and the tool is capable of performing up to 260 cuts on a single 80-volt battery charge. The kit comes with the chainsaw itself, one 80-volt lithium-ion battery, one battery charger, a chainsaw case, and two different chains. You can currently grab the Greenworks 80-volt chainsaw kit for $319.00, which is $100 less than its normal price. The tool comes with high user ratings, featuring 4.5 out of 5 stars based on nearly 300 Costco customer reviews.
Cat LED neck light
Flashlights are toolbox essentials. Not only are they great for helping you navigate your home during a power outage, but they're also incredibly handy for numerous jobs, hobbies, and repair tasks. The problem with many types of standard flashlights, though, is that they require you to use at least one of your hands during operation. While that may not be a huge deal for simply walking from your bedroom to the bathroom during a power outage, it can make performing projects difficult if you need two hands. Rechargeable headlamps are a common workaround for these scenarios, but they're not the only type of hands-free lighting you may want to consider.
If you're in the market for a solid hands-free light to add to your tool collection, you may want to check out the Cat LED Neck Light. The lights come in packs of two and are available in two versions: USB rechargeable and AA battery powered. The USB-rechargeable set is the more expensive and powerful model, providing between 30 and 300 lumens of adjustable light output and coming with a price tag of $59.99. In comparison, the battery-powered version costs $29.99 and offers between 100 and 200 lumens of adjustable light. Apart from those differences, the two versions of the lights are basically the same. They both come with pivoting light heads, allowing you to direct light where you need it most, as well as a flexible neck brace for comfort. The lights are constructed from durable materials for long-lasting performance and are described as being ideal for activities ranging from working in dark spaces to nighttime reading and late-night hikes. Both versions are well-rated by customers and come with 4.8 out of 5 stars based on dozens of user reviews.
Greenworks 80-volt edger
Lawncare and maintenance jobs come in a large number of different forms, including everything from pruning bushes and shrubs to mowing lawns and spreading fertilizer. To help us accomplish these tasks and make them less strenuous, inventors and engineers have created numerous different tools. One of the most popular types of lawn and garden power tools is a string trimmer or weed eater. These devices are great for cleaning up the edges of a lawn and around trees and gardens. Many people even use them to edge their yards. However, there are a few reasons why you may want to avoid using a string trimmer to edge your lawn.
Instead, you can use something like the Greenworks 80V 8" Gen 2 Brushless Edger. The tool uses 8-inch curb blade wheels and offers a 2-¼-inch cutting depth for perfect edging. It features a brushless motor powered by an 80-volt lithium-ion battery and is capable of providing up to 85 minutes of runtime or, according to Greenworks, roughly two miles of lawn on a single charge. The auxiliary handle is adjustable and features a cushioned over-mold grip for enhanced comfort, even during extended landscaping sessions. The edger does not include a battery or charger, but it is compatible with over 75 other Greenworks 80-volt tools, including the chainsaw described above. The tool costs $189.00 normally, but is currently available on the Costco website for $139.99. It's highly rated by customers and boasts 4.5 out of 5 stars based on over 300 Costco shopper reviews.
Why did we choose to include these tools?
When choosing items to include in this list, we focused on a handful of primary criteria: tool application and features, price, and user reviews. First, we wanted to examine Costco's inventory of tools and identify several products that meet real needs and specifically the needs of a more casual audience, like homeowners and DIYers. Most professional tradespeople probably don't buy many of their tools from Costco. However, the warehouse store could be a solid option for those who don't require pro-tier products. Each of the items featured here offers numerous benefits to people like homeowners and DIYers, covering applications ranging from lawn and garden care to casual home improvement tasks and more. As for price, we wanted to find a solid selection of products that appeal to homeowners and DIYers without breaking the bank. Each of the products covered here costs well under $500, and half of them cost less than $100. Finally, we wanted to know what actual customers had to say about these products regarding their quality and practicality. Each of the tools covered here comes with at least 4.5 out of 5 stars based on dozens to hundreds of user reviews, and we prioritized products that customers described as innovative, extremely useful, and a great value.
All that said, remember that buying tools, even as a non-professional, is a personal experience. It requires you to understand your own needs and choose products based on those individual needs. Before you settle on a new tool, it's important that you do a bit of research, compare different brands, and think about your long-term tool plans. Doing so will not only help you make an informed decision, but it can also help you avoid unnecessary expenses on things you don't need.