10 Practical Camping Gadgets You Might Not Realize Makita Makes

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If Makita is known for anything, it's the wide range of cordless power tools it offers and the exclusive technologies found on said Makita tools. However, there is more to the brand than its drills, saws, hammers, and other jobsite essentials. Makita also makes a selection of outdoor tools and gadgets under its Outdoor Adventure line for those who spend more time appreciating the woods and less time cutting them up for construction projects.

Once you've sorted out camping essentials like a GPS unit, you can start looking to Makita's Outdoor Adventure line to kit yourself out with the rest, whether it's basics like flashlights and radios or nice-to-haves such as coffee machines and heated blankets. Regardless of the product, however, they all share a few common traits. The most apparent is the handsome military-inspired drab green colorway that lives up to the outdoor branding — and which, for our money, looks great. Secondly, none of these tools come with the LXT batteries they require; newbies to the world of Makita tools will have to set aside extra cash for a battery or two.