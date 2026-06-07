5 Makita Tools & Products That Can Come In Handy While On Summer Vacation
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Summer vacation often involves the Great Outdoors. For many, making the most of the warm weather and long days means camping, hiking, fishing, and lazy beach days. Many Americans hit the road in vans, RVs, or off-road vehicles, and this allows them to pack more gear and enjoy a plenty of comforts. Not everyone goes for a brand name for their portable cooler and inflator, and fewer still pick up a big name tool brand, for those who do, Makita is a name that often comes into the conversation.
There are some products from Makita's Outdoor Adventure lineup perfectly suited to support camping trips, and other Makita gear can also make a big impact. Each item on this list can bring about a big improvement in comfort or essential functionality, both of which are necessary for a successful holiday. These five Makita finds are ideal complements to a vacationer's packing list.
Outdoor Adventure 18V/36V LXT Cooler/Warmer
The Outdoor Adventure 18V/36V LXT Cooler/Warmer takes on the form of a standard portable cooler, but that's where the similarities end. It's worth noting that this model is essentially a green variant of the brand's LXT Smart Cooler. The tool operates with a hybrid power model, utilizing either 18V LXT batteries (one for standard operation or two for extended runtime) or AC/DC corded power coming from a wall outlet or from a vehicle. The product comes with cables to support both.
The tool offers 21 quarts of space and can run for up to 17 hours continuously when set to 40 degrees Fahrenheit with two 18V LXT 6.0Ah batteries installed. If you need to keep things frozen, it can perform for 5 hours of continuous runtime at its lowest temperature setting with the same battery packs inserted. It also features four cooling settings ranging from 15 degrees Fahrenheit to 50 degrees Fahrenheit, with two middle ground options at 30 and 40 degrees. On the other end of the spectrum, there are two warming options to keep hot food at either 130 degrees or 140 degrees Fahrenheit.
A tool like this can be a huge value option for campers and others looking to bring hot food to a picnic or keep drinks cold over the course of a day out in nature. Its ability to perform either function makes it more flexible than other similar products. Completing the package, the unit features a built-in USB port that can charge phones and other electronic devices while operating. The Outdoor Adventure Cooler/Warmer is available for $720 on Amazon.
12V CXT 7-1/8-Inch Fan
A fan is a natural choice of equipment to toss on a packing list for any summer vacation you might have planned. When the weather starts to heat up, it's only natural to want to spend more time outside. However, the sun and heat require some extra protection, provided by sunscreen, sunglasses, and fans. The Makita 12V CXT 7-1/8-Inch Fan is a small tool that's easy to pack, weighing 3 pounds with a battery installed and measuring 12.6 inches in height. Makita's CXT line is its smallest range of gear, and so provides great mobility. It offers the ability to run on 12V battery power for up to 630 minutes when powered by a 12V LXT 4.0Ah battery in its low speed setting, or continuously when connected to a power outlet.
The tool features an adjustable hook to hang it wherever you might need a fan and a tilting head to direct airflow. Makita also claims to have designed the tool to reduce noise level. The Makita 12V CXT 7-1/8-Inch Fan is available at Home Depot for $96.
Outdoor Adventure 18V LXT Inflator
An inflator can be a game changer when you're on vacation. The Outdoor Adventure 18V LXT Inflator is one of Makita's outdoor lifestyle tools that come in a green colorway, and it supports a wide range of uses to help keep your summer vacation on track and full of fun. The tool weighs 3.1 pounds with a battery installed and measures just 10.63 inches along its widest dimension, making it a very portable tool. It delivers a maximum air pressure of 120 PSI and features an auto stop function to cut the power when the desired pressure rating has been achieved, as well as an LED light to help you work in dark conditions.
The tool has the ability to inflate the tires of cars, light trucks, and off-road vehicles, making it an ideal inclusion in a roadway emergency toolkit. Ideally, an inflator is the kind of power tool that should be in every driver's car. It can also reinflate bike tires and pool and camping toys you may have brought along for the ride, as well as air mattresses. The Outdoor Adventure 18V LXT Inflator is available on Amazon for $120.
18V LXT Handheld Canister Vacuum
A vacuum cleaner is a great addition to any vacation toolkit, since it can often be exceedingly important to be able to quickly clean up the space you're temporarily calling home. In an RV or van road trip setting, cleaning up loose food items or the remnants of messy children's activities while on the road can mean the difference between a cluttered and dirty vehicle environment or one that remains relatively clean and calm. The 18V LXT Handheld Canister Vacuum fits right at home alongside other Makita tools that can make cleaning your car simple, and it's similarly useful during beach vacations, when the property you're residing in gets constantly bombarded by loose sand and debris.
This vacuum cleaner is Makita's smallest model, and it weighs just four pounds with a battery attached. It can produce up to 40 minutes of continuous runtime even when paired with a small, 1.5Ah/18V battery, and features three speeds for vacuuming and a blower mode with an output of up to 49 cfm, to make short work of small cleanup tasks. The tool produces a low noise level as well, rated at 68 dBA. It features Makita's Star Protection Computer Controls, one of the brand's many innovative technologies, to help protect against overheating and other power issues. Makita's handheld canister vacuum is available on Amazon for $196.
Outdoor Adventure 18V LXT Heated Blanket
The Outdoor Adventure 18V LXT Heated Blanket is a tool that may not be essential for every summer vacation you embark on, but plenty of outdoor environments demand some strategic packing. Exploring the northern regions, for instance, will give you gloriously sunny and long days in the summer, but you'll find they often come with chilly nighttime hours, especially on high altitudes. Makita's heated blanket can help alleviate some of this stress, offering up to 35 hours of runtime on the lowest of its three settings when powered by an 18V LXT 6.0Ah battery. It features snap buttons and a strap that allow it to be used as a sort of shawl, secured around your waist or shoulders, to provide heat even when you get up from bed.
The blanket is washer and dryer safe, meaning you don't have to worry about it getting dirty. It features a polyester outer layer that delivers wind and water resistance and offers a built-in USB port that allows you to charge phones and other electronic devices. This blanket can be a great addition for campers and other adventurers looking to make the most of a full day in a unique environment without packing too much warm clothing alongside their standard summer garb. It's available at Acme Tools for $169.