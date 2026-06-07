5 Makita Tools & Products That Can Come In Handy While On Summer Vacation

The Outdoor Adventure 18V/36V LXT Cooler/Warmer takes on the form of a standard portable cooler, but that's where the similarities end. It's worth noting that this model is essentially a green variant of the brand's LXT Smart Cooler. The tool operates with a hybrid power model, utilizing either 18V LXT batteries (one for standard operation or two for extended runtime) or AC/DC corded power coming from a wall outlet or from a vehicle. The product comes with cables to support both.

The tool offers 21 quarts of space and can run for up to 17 hours continuously when set to 40 degrees Fahrenheit with two 18V LXT 6.0Ah batteries installed. If you need to keep things frozen, it can perform for 5 hours of continuous runtime at its lowest temperature setting with the same battery packs inserted. It also features four cooling settings ranging from 15 degrees Fahrenheit to 50 degrees Fahrenheit, with two middle ground options at 30 and 40 degrees. On the other end of the spectrum, there are two warming options to keep hot food at either 130 degrees or 140 degrees Fahrenheit.

A tool like this can be a huge value option for campers and others looking to bring hot food to a picnic or keep drinks cold over the course of a day out in nature. Its ability to perform either function makes it more flexible than other similar products. Completing the package, the unit features a built-in USB port that can charge phones and other electronic devices while operating. The Outdoor Adventure Cooler/Warmer is available for $720 on Amazon.