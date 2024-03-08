These Makita Tools Will Help Make Cleaning Your Car A Breeze
Accomplishing a full car detail is no small feat, especially when you are trying to avoid any mistakes during the car cleaning process. Because of this, there are many aspects that go into properly cleaning a vehicle, like getting into all the nooks and crannies and using the right items so you don't scratch your paint. Luckily, there are power tools made to make the job a bit easier.
You may be looking for a power tool battery line to invest in, or you simply prefer Makita's tools compared to its competitors. Either way, Makita has a vast history of creating innovative tools for all kinds of projects, including car detailing. The best part is that most of the tools can be used for other jobs, so you get more use from the money you spend. As attested by highly rated reviews from people who have bought and used the products, here are four Makita tools to help make cleaning your car easy. A more in-depth explanation of our methodology can be found at the end of this article.
18V LXT Brushless 2 Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum
One of the most common chores that comes with cleaning your vehicle is vacuuming the interior — even if you're an incredibly clean person, there's no getting away from dust and dirt. Makita's 18V LXT Brushless 2 Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum comes with a few different ways that you can get your upholstery clean and your carpets looking brand new again. Because it is a wet and dry vacuum, that means you can scrub your carpets and seats with soap and water and suck most of the water out instead of waiting longer for them to dry.
The tool runs off a single 18V Makita battery and can run up to 60 minutes if the battery is 5.0Ah. This portable vacuum comes with a 4.5 out of five stars rating from over 2,600 buyers. Most reviews state that it is a reliable tool with good battery life and is easy to use. However, some have complained that the suction could be more powerful and the hose could be a bit longer. In the end, though, it does the job it was built to do.
18V LXT Brushless High Speed Blower/Inflator
Sometimes, a bigger vacuum with larger components can't pick up the small crumbs and other dirt in a vehicle's crevices, and you may find yourself with a toothpick or tweezers trying to pull them out. However, if you had a powerful enough needle-like blower, you could easily jar the debris loose and vacuum it up from there. Makita's 18V LXT Brushless High Speed Blower/Inflator can deliver up to 447 MPH blowing capacity at 39 CFM. That should be more than enough to blow out any loose or mildly stuck dirt in the ridges of your car's console.
The tool comes with four control speeds and five different-sized nozzles for different airflows. There is also an LED light attached to the head of the tool, so you can see if you missed any dirt. On a 6Ah battery, you can run this speed blower for up to 55 minutes. This tool received a 4.7 out of five stars. The biggest complaint about it wasn't even its function but the price. People felt it was valued a bit high for the job that the tool does. However, in terms of quality, performance, and compactness, it got raving reviews.
18V LXT Brushless Blower Kit
If you're just starting out with Makita's battery line, you can always hit two birds with one stone by purchasing a kit. Makita's 18V LXT Brushless Blower Kit comes with the blower power tool, an 18V 4.0Ah battery, and a battery charger to get you started. Now, you may be thinking a blower is a strange Makita tool to use while detailing your vehicle. On Makita's website, it clearly states that a blower can be used to dry your vehicle after a wash instead of using towels, which can cause streaks and scratches.
This blower kit comes with a 4.6 out of five rating from over 900 buyers. It can deliver up to 116 mpg and a full 459 cfm while having a variable speed trigger and cruise control lever, so you have full control of the amount of air coming from the blower. It's also incredibly lightweight, coming in at 6.5 pounds, so your arm won't get tired too quick while trying to dry off your car. Additionally, it contains a brushless motor, so it will last longer and have less maintenance than brushed motor tools.
Corded 7 inch Polisher
After washing your car, you're going to want to put a coat of wax on. Wax helps to preserve the clear coat on your vehicle from corrosive elements like UV rays, bird droppings, rain, and other contaminants that may end up on your car between detailings. However, waxing or polishing a car by hand is a lot of work. Instead, let a power tool do the work for you. Makita's Corded 7 inch Polisher comes with a variable speed dial and gruffer, which allows you to have full control of the speed at which you put your wax on. This means you can start off soft, so there's less polish wasted from flinging off, then speed up to buff it.
This corded polisher got a 4.8 out of five stars from over 1,500 users. Most comments were good, stating that the grip was great and that it did the job well. One complaint was the weight of the tool. It weighs about 7.5 pounds, and that's quite a bit when you have to hold control over the tool. However, an upside is that you can also use this tool as a sander, so it's two for the price of one.
How we chose these Makita tools
There are several car cleaning tools you should keep in your garage, but when handling the delicate parts, like the car's dash and the exterior paint, you're going to want to use a brand of trustworthy tools. That's why the tools we choose for this article are based on high reviews from customers who have utilized the products on their vehicles or are happy with them from general, everyday usage. Each tool has a rating of at least 4.5 out of five, with several written reviews stating what exactly the consumers liked about the tools. Additionally, each tool is under the amount of $280 and has multiple purposes outside of car detailing, making these tools both affordable, reliable, and versatile.