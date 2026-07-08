5 Tools With Deep Discounts At Lowe's In July 2026

Craftsman has been considered one of the best hand tool brands on the market for decades, known for quality and reliability as well as its infamous lifetime warranty. The company hasn't quite been the same since it became one of the thirteen tool brands owned by Stanley Black and Decker, but it's still widely regarded as one of the better midrange options. Right now, you can get a Craftsman Versastack 242-piece Metric and Standard Mechanics Tool Set from Lowe's at a steep discount. The set usually goes for $229.00, but it's currently marked down to $99.00.

You get quite a lot for that price, too. It comes with a set of low-profile ¼-inch, ⅜-inch, and ½-inch drive quick-release 72-tooth ratchets; three extension bars; 95 sockets; 10 combination wrenches; two universal joints; 12 nut bits; 88 specialty bits; 28 hex keys; and a nut driver. On top of the tools themselves, you also get a hard carrying case with three removable drawers to store them in. Since it's part of Craftsman's Versastack line of products, this can also stack and interlock with other Versastack roll-out cases as well.

The kit has a stellar 4.8 out of 5 on the Lowe's website from over 500 user ratings. Buyers generally seem to like the quality of the tools and the selection included in the kit. There are a few isolated complaints about ratchet failures, but these seem to be a relative minority.