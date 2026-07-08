5 Tools With Deep Discounts At Lowe's In July 2026
Collecting tools costs money, but savvy shoppers know that there are always deals to be had if you know where to look. Major retailers often offer special deals and sales that can allow you to get pricey gear at a fraction of the cost. These are constantly changing, however, so it's always handy to stay informed about what deals are happening and where.
Right now, there are several different tools on sale at one of the biggest hardware retailers in America: Lowe's. The big box store has a wide range of discounted products from some of the best hand and power tool brands on the market that are available for well below their usual MSRP. Several tools that received deep discounts at Lowe's in June are still on sale today, such as the DeWalt 20V Max ½-inch Brushless Drill, but even more have been added to the sale stack since then. Thus, it's definitely worth taking a look at some of the best deals available in July.
Craftsman Versastack 242-piece Metric and Standard Mechanics Tool Set with Hard Case
Craftsman has been considered one of the best hand tool brands on the market for decades, known for quality and reliability as well as its infamous lifetime warranty. The company hasn't quite been the same since it became one of the thirteen tool brands owned by Stanley Black and Decker, but it's still widely regarded as one of the better midrange options. Right now, you can get a Craftsman Versastack 242-piece Metric and Standard Mechanics Tool Set from Lowe's at a steep discount. The set usually goes for $229.00, but it's currently marked down to $99.00.
You get quite a lot for that price, too. It comes with a set of low-profile ¼-inch, ⅜-inch, and ½-inch drive quick-release 72-tooth ratchets; three extension bars; 95 sockets; 10 combination wrenches; two universal joints; 12 nut bits; 88 specialty bits; 28 hex keys; and a nut driver. On top of the tools themselves, you also get a hard carrying case with three removable drawers to store them in. Since it's part of Craftsman's Versastack line of products, this can also stack and interlock with other Versastack roll-out cases as well.
The kit has a stellar 4.8 out of 5 on the Lowe's website from over 500 user ratings. Buyers generally seem to like the quality of the tools and the selection included in the kit. There are a few isolated complaints about ratchet failures, but these seem to be a relative minority.
DeWalt 8 ¼-inch 15 Amp Portable Jobsite Table Saw
DeWalt has a well-earned reputation for quality, and it's often regarded as one of the better table saw brands out there. Unfortunately, the company's saws tend to be on the more expensive side, which is why it's always exciting if you can find one on sale. That's exactly what Lowe's has to offer, with the DWE7485 DeWalt 8 ¼-inch 15 Amp Portable Jobsite Table Saw available for $329.00, down from $429.00.
This saw takes an 8 ¼-inch blade and has a 15-amp motor that runs at 5,800 rpm. Of course, it has more going for it than just raw power. It has a set of rack-and-pinion telescoping fence rails giving it 24.5 inches of rip capacity, a power-loss reset feature that stops the saw from automatically restarting in the event of a power disruption, a blade brake, and a metal roll cage base for durability. The saw also comes with a micro-adjustable fence, a miter gauge, a push stick, and a modular guard system.
This one has a 4.5 out of 5 score that has been aggregated from over 400 ratings. The tool has been praised for its portability, accuracy, and performance. There are a few scattered claims of issues with bevel adjustment and dust control, but not enough to raise concern.
Metabo HPT 2-inch 18-Gauge Cordless Straight Brad Nailer
Another quality brand that you'll find on the shelves at Lowe's is Metabo. The company is particularly well known for its battery-powered nailers and staplers, which is why it's so exciting that one of these models is currently on sale. Lowe's is selling the Metabo HPT 2-inch 18-Gauge Cordless Straight Brad Nailer kit, which usually retails for $249.00, for just $169.00.
As you may have gathered from the name, this device shoots 18-Gauge straight brad nails between ⅝-inch and 2 inches in length. The nailer comes as part of a kit that includes an 18V 2.0Ah battery and a charger. In spite of the relatively low capacity, Metabo claims that the nailer can shoot up to 700 brads per charge. In addition to the usual benefits of being cordless and not needing to rely on a compressor, the nailer has no ramp-up time between brads, boasts an LED in the nose so you can see what you're nailing, has a toolless depth drive dial, and is fairly light at just 5.5 pounds.
The Metabo HPT Brad Nailer has a 4.7 out of 5 rating on the Lowe's site from over 300 buyer ratings. Customers like the convenience and quiet operation, and have stated that it performs very reliably. Some have found that it can jam occasionally, but this doesn't seem to be a deal-breaker for most.
Craftsman Portable Electric 6-Gallon 150 PSI Pancake Air Compressor
Pneumatic tools are powerful and affordable, but they'll require a good compressor as well. One you might consider is the Craftsman Portable Electric 6-Gallon 150 PSI Pancake Air Compressor. This is usually $169.00, but you can currently find it at Lowe's for $99.00.
Most of the specs are right there in the name. It has a 6-gallon capacity and is able to generate up to 150 PSI of pressure. This puts it in the upper range of the air compressor sizes that are generally recommended for most common pneumatic tools. It does this using a single-phase 120V 12-amp motor with an oil-free pump. It has dual gauges for pressure control, two quick couplers so you can run two tools at once, a large regulator knob, and rubberized feet. This Craftsman compressor runs at 85 decibels, according to the company.
This compressor has a 4.5 out of 5 rating on the Lowe's site from more than 700 responses. Customers generally like how compact, lightweight, and effective it is, stating that it's strong enough for tire inflation and general work projects. Most seem generally pleased with the overall performance, and the biggest complaints appear to be primarily from people who aren't keen on how loud it is.
Dremel Blueprint 12V Oscillating Multi-Tool
Those looking to take on bite-sized projects might really only need a small tool, and that's where Dremel excels. The Bosch-owned company specializes in handheld rotary tools and specialized bits, focusing on precision rather than raw power. Another great deal available at Lowe's is the Dremel Blueprint 12V Oscillating Multi-Tool – a tool that can be used for cutting, scraping, sanding, polishing, and more. This would usually run you $139.00, but you can get it now for just $79.00.
This comes in a seven-piece kit that comes with the 12V 2.0Ah battery and charger that you need to run it and 10 swappable accessories to get you started. These include scraping and cutting blades as well as several sanding pads. Don't let the 12V battery fool you, though: This tool has variable speed settings and can generate anywhere from 5,000 to 20,000 oscillations per minute. It's designed to make accessory swaps easy and has a backlit LED panel for added control. This panel also has a battery gauge to let you know when you're nearly out of juice.
This one has only managed to accumulate 52 ratings so far at the time of writing, but the average score of those reviews is an impressive 4.9 out of 5. Customers generally consider it to be precise, lightweight, intuitive, and easy to use.