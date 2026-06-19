4 Tools At Lowe's With Deep Discounts In June 2026
If there's an avid DIYer who doesn't love a good tool sale, they are few and far between. Many of us are always on the lookout for a chance to score new tools or replace those that are getting old. Getting them at a discount feels like a win-win regardless of whether you're buying tools for yourself or someone else.
At Lowe's, you can choose from one of the tool brands it owns, brands with which it has exclusive relationships, or some well-known options that can also be found at other retailers. You can take advantage of the deep discounts Lowe's is offering on its line of professional-grade tools in June of 2026 by shopping in-store or online.
There are discounts across much of Lowe's product lineup, but we'll look at examples ranging from standard mechanic's hand tools, battery-powered cordless tools, carpentry and woodworking tools, and tools to make time spent working in your shop or garage more productive.
Craftsman 2000 Series 52-in tool chest
Tools are an investment in our future DIY projects. As such, the term "buy once, cry once" is as accurate here as it is in any situation. That's why a quality tool storage solution is so important. It makes no sense to buy good tools only to throw them into a greasy pile in the corner of a musty garage.
There are a lot of pros and cons to consider when deciding if you need a $500 tool chest. However, what if you could get a $600 tool chest on sale at Lowe's for just $400? Quality tool storage and deep discount pricing are obviously items to add to the pros column.
The tool chest we're looking at is the $399 Craftsman 2000 Series. It's a 52-inch wide, by 38.05-inch tall, 10-drawer red rolling steel tool cabinet (model CMST98273RB), and it also comes in black (CMST98273BK) for the same price while they're on sale, ending July 8, 2026.
While there is likely some overlap in the reviews, Lowe's credits the red version with 2,916 and the black with 3,004 reviews, with each model averaging 4.3 stars. The 10 drawers support up to 100 pounds of tools each, and the chest rolls on four 5-inch diameter by 2-inch wide casters, providing a final load rating of 1,500 pounds. A 10-year limited warranty provides protection for your investment.
DeWalt 20-volt Max 1/2-in keyless brushless cordless drill
It's no surprise that DeWalt produces a popular cordless drill. It's frequently at or near the top of the list anytime we see major cordless drill brands ranked worst to best. The surprise is that one of DeWalt's top-rated cordless drills is currently hugely discounted at Lowe's. The DeWalt 20V Max 1/2-in keyless brushless cordless drill kit (model DCD793D1) includes the drill, a 20V Max battery, and a battery charger that also charges 12V DeWalt batteries if you have them.
This drill provides up to 1,650 revolutions per minute (RPM) without a load, has a ratcheting ½-inch keyless chuck to hold bits securely without the need for tools, and lights up the workspace in front of it with an integrated LED work light. While Lowe's claims it provides up to 16% more power using the included DCB203 battery than its DCD771 drill using the same battery, the DCD793's biggest perk may be its 2-inch shorter head length compared to the DCD771. The DeWalt 20V Max drill is priced at $99 (down from $179) until July 15.
Bosch Glide 12-inch 15-amp dual bevel sliding compound corded miter saw
Whether you're interested in creating cabinetry, installing trim inside your home, or building a pole barn, a good saw is a must-have. While you could make do with a number of different saw types, it's important to pick the right saw for the job at hand. With these June 2026 deep discounts at Lowe's, you might as well have a saw capable of creating compound miter cuts on your workbench.
Through July 31, 2026, Lowe's has the Bosch Glide 12-inch 15-amp dual bevel sliding compound corded miter saw (model GCM12SD) priced at $449, a savings of $280 from its standard list price. The Bosch Glide miter saw is listed as one of Lowe's best sellers and carries a 4.4-star customer approval rating.
The Bosch miter saw's 15-amp corded electric motor delivers up to 4,000 RPM to power a 12-inch saw blade on a 1-inch diameter arbor. Compared to typical 10-inch-bladed saws, the 12-inch blade cleanly cuts through material up to 1 inch thicker. The upfront miter and bevel controls, along with easy-to-read scales and detents at common angles, make setting the precision saw a simple task.
The Bosch GCM12SD specifications show it can swing 52 degrees left and 60 degrees right, while allowing left and right bevel cuts of up to 47 degrees. It provides a 6.5-inch depth of cut measured at 90 degrees and a 4-inch maximum at 45 degrees.
Kobalt 302-piece metric and standard (SAE) mechanics tool set with hard case
Having a robust selection of tools, and just as importantly, a place for each tool, is one of life's greatest blessings. That might sound a little dramatic, but the time saved by easily finding the right size tool, or having a visual reminder that something is out of place before calling the project finished, isn't something to be taken lightly.
Lowe's owns Kobalt, so the prices of these tools don't fluctuate a lot, and deep discounts can be rare. However, the Kobalt 302-piece metric and standard (SAE) mechanics tool set with a hard case is on sale for $119 until July 29, 2026. While its discount of $30 from the standard Lowe's price isn't extremely deep, at this price point, it's rare to find a comparable set of tools.
The comprehensive Kobalt tool set includes ¼, ⅜, and ½-inch drive socket wrench sets, each with 90-tooth ratchets, 100+ sockets including 6- and 12-point styles, combination wrenches, nut drivers, and other small tools. While the sockets, ratchets, and wrenches are made of heat-treated chrome vanadium steel polished to a grime-resistant finish, the two-drawer molded tool chest they come in might be the deciding factor if tool control is a high priority.